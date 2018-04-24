Home > News > Local >

Fayose urges Corps members not to participate in election rigging

Fayose said this while welcoming those deployed to Ekiti state at Ise-Ekiti orientation camp on Monday, April 24, 2018.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose

(Vanguard)
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has called Corps members in the state not to allow politicians used them to rig elections.

According to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the Governor said “I will never ask you to do anything that is unbecoming of Nigerian youths, the country looks up to you in the coming elections. Please, don’t allow any politicians to influence you to rig including myself.

“Run away from inducement and politicians that would call your attention to do evil. You will be remembered for whatever you do.

“The youths should not allow themselves to be used for thuggery or to rig elections by the politicians.

“If I Ayo Fayose asks you to rig election for me, you should decline. Your parents have spent fortunes on you to be a graduate, you should not disappoint them. Those politicians will never call out their children to die. Don’t allow yourselves to be used.

“Those of you that are being sworn in today will be around when the governorship election will hold in July, don’t allow yourselves to be used. Your parents expect you to return home alive, hale and hearty. The lord will keep all of you for me.”

Meanwhile, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has revealed that it will include farming and crop production as part of the one year primary assignment for corps members.

