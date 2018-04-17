Home > News > Local >

Fayose tells Buhari to stop blaming past leaders

This is coming after the President said that wicked people stole the Nigeria's money and made the people poor.

  • Published:
Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

(TheCable)
Governor Ayo Fayose has called on President Buhari to stop blaming past leaders for the country’s challenges.

Buhari, while speaking to members of the Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation in London over the weekend,  said “Failure of some of the leadership we had in the past led to our not being able to capitalise on resources to improve the lot of the people.”

According to Fayose “It is appalling that Buhari, who at a very young age was Military Governor of a North Eastern State; Petroleum Minister, Head of State and later Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund, PTF, under the Abacha administration, is the same person that is blaming past leaders of Nigeria.

“What difference did he make as Governor of the North Eastern State? What was his role as Minister of Petroleum and Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, when it was created in 1977?” the governor queried.

“It is on record that it was during President Buhari’s tenure as Minister of Petroleum that N2.8 billion went missing from the accounts of the NNPC in Midlands Bank in the United Kingdom. N2.8 billion as at that time, is like $2.8 billion, over N1 trillion, now.”

The Governor also revealed that “It is also on record that President Buhari was a key player in the Abacha government that the country is still recovering its loots up till today. Interestingly, our Mr. Integrity President once said that Abacha never stole.

“Fact that the President must face is that he has blamed everyone, including the late President of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi. He is now blaming himself as part of the past leaders of Nigeria, it is shameful.

“If the President is someone who faces reality, he would have realized that his goodwill has declined to the lowest level. He will also realize that in 2015, Nigerians did not really vote to elect him as President. Rather, it was a vote from the North against PDP’s failure to pick a northern candidate that made him President.”

Buhari blames Gaddafi

President Muhammadu Buhari recently blamed Nigeria's ongoing conflict between herders and farmers on former Libyan president, Muammar Gaddafi, who died in 2011.

The President said that the conflict escalated due to Gaddafi's army of trained gunmen who escaped into Nigeria and started causing problems with their sophisticated weapons.

Meanwhile, Political pundits say the festering herdsmen/farmers clashes in the middle belt States of Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau and Taraba is capable of costing Buhari a chunk of votes in the 2019 general election.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor

