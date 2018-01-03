Fayose’s wife promises continuous support for less privileged

Home > News > Local >

Ekiti State first lady, Feyisetan and Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose
The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose has promised to make the welfare of less privileged, orphans and widows a priority in the New Year.

She made the promise on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayose expressed belief in putting smiles on the faces of the less privilege, saying “this is part of my lifestyle, giving to the needy’’.

According to her, the plight of the less privileged, the orphans and widows should be taken seriously, hence the need to support them in the society.

She reiterated her continuous support for the downtrodden in the state and for paying the hospital bills of indigent patients in the hospitals. 

She therefore called on well meaning Nigerians to imbibe the act of always assisting the less privileged in the society, saying “there is blessing in doing so”.

Fayose’s wife solicited the support of Ekiti residents to stand by her husband in the forthcoming elections in the state.

