Fayose rewards 2 officials with cars after EFCC imprisonment

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, gifted the state's Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojo, and Accountant General, Mrs. Yemisi Owolabi, with two brand new Kia Rio cars as reward for their loyalty.

The governor gifted the cars to the two officials at the Government House on Sunday, October 15, 2017, after a thanksgiving service in celebration of his third year anniversary in office.

The governor had earlier made a promise to reward the officials for their unfair imprisonment by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who have accused him of diverting state funds.

Ojo and Owolabi were in EFCC custody for 14 days before they were released on Wednesday, October 11 as the anti-graft agency picked up both officials as part of its investigations to uncover those who took part in the deal where the governor is suspected of diverting N680m into a fixed deposit account.

While gifting them the cars, Governor Fayose said they deserved to be rewarded for "enduring maltreatment, harassment, intimidation and oppression from the EFCC."

He further condemned the actions of the agency as being in violation of the Nigerian constitution and threatened legal action over the arrests.

"The constitution of Nigeria does not empower the EFCC to arrest state officials over alleged graft. That function belongs to our state House of Assembly. We will sue the EFCC for this illegality, pursue the case to a logical conclusion and get damages for this ill-treatment.

"The constitution of Nigeria is supreme and has overriding influence over any government parastatal such as the EFCC," he said.