Governor Ayo Fayose has ordered Fulani herdsmen to pay N5,000 as registration fee in the community where they operate.

Fayose disclosed this during a peace meeting which he held over the weekend with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), farmers, local hunters, security agencies and members of the Tiv community in the state, Punch reports.

The Governor also condemned the killing of a Tiv woman in Orin Ekiti by Fulani herdsmen.

He said “If you (Fulani herders) still want to stay among us, you must accept the responsibility to ensure that none of our peoples’ farms is destroyed by herdsmen any longer.

“None of our people must be killed by your men, either they are strangers or those herdsmen living among us.

“If any killing or destruction of farms of our people occurs again in that area, I will ensure that I use the law to fight you their leader on it. This is the last warning I am giving you.”

Fulani herdsman beheaded in Ekiti

A Fulani herdsman from Kwara state, Ahmed Dele was beheaded by some unknown men while grazing in Ekiti state.

According to Idris Salaudeen, the Secretary of Jamunati Fulbe Association of Nigeria, Ekiti State Chapter, Dele was declared missing on Monday, February 6, 2017.