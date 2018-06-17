Father's Day: Cleric advises fathers to live responsibly

news

Pastor Fred Odekhian of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Court of His Majesty, on Sunday, advised fathers to live responsibly and shun divorce in order to raise morally upright children.

Odekhian gave the advice during the commemoration of Father's Day with the theme: “Understanding Manhood: Fatherhood’’, at Abesan Estate, Ipaja, Lagos State.

He said the increase in social vices among youths was as a result of fathers’ absence in training the children right from infancy.

The cleric noted that most women had become single mothers and were solely nurturing their kids.

“For a child to be properly groomed with the right moral standards, the father must be contributory in the process,’’ Odekhian said.

He, however, urged men to live up to their responsibilities in grooming their wards to avoid exposing the children to social vices.

“Fatherhood entails understanding your obligations and responsibilities as a man to your wife, children and the society at large.

“The absence of fathers in training the children had caused social menace in the society and note that divorce would have negative influence on your children

“The father and mother should stay together to raise the children. Try to understand your differences and live happily together.

“The home is a place to celebrate and not a place to be beating your wife and oppressing her,’’ the cleric said.

Odekhian urged men to lead by example, radiate qualities worthy of emulation and to be picked as role models by their children and others.

He said fathers should stand up to their responsibilities even when their wives earn more than they do and financial responsibilities must be met.

“Align yourself with the word of God. Build your spiritual stamina by reading books from anointed men of God so as to gain wisdom.

“You must walk away from every act of selfishness, destruction, adultery, indolence, gossip and unhealthy relationships.

“Real fathers are constructive in approaching issues of life, not selfish.

“Pursue integrity, holiness, righteousness, spirituality, be a critical thinker and don’t be ruled by your emotions.

“True fathers accept responsibilities; own up to their failures and take steps to make improvements,’’ Odekhian said.