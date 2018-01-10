Home > News > Local >

Fashola says FG owes contractors N2.7 trillion

Fashola Minister says FG owes contractors N2.7 trillion

The minister said most of the projects responsible for the debt are inherited from previous administrations.

  • Published:
Fashola says FG owes contractors N2.7 trillion play

Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has revealed that the Federal Government currently owes road contractors over N2.7 trillion for projects.

The minister made this revelation while he was speaking during an interactive session with members of the House Committee on Works on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

Fashola said most of the projects that are responsible for the N2.792 trillion debt are inherited from previous administrations.

He further informed the committee, who were on oversight function on the implementation of 2017 Appropriation Act, that there was an outstanding of about N265.5 billion certificate for projects executed in 2017 financial year with the sum of N120 billion released in December 2017 for the second quarter.

The minister urged the lawmakers to ease the drawn-out process of procurement for projects which have posed a considerable challenge to executing them.

He said, "We have not paid this money, but we have continued to work. There is no state in the country that one federal road project or another is not going on. We are present in every state and the Federal Capital Territory.

"The difference may be that the projects are not located in places where each of us may want them to be.

"So, the fact that payment has not been made does not mean that work is not being done.

"We have challenges with the award processes. Most of the time, the procurement process is very difficult. You have to do a lot of things. If you can come to our aid and amend the process, that will be helpful.

"At both the informal and formal interactions with our parliamentarians, I have raised this issue of the lengthy procurement processes.

"It is an area that we all have to look into to see what can be done to fast-track the work before us."

Handing over of federal roads

The minister also mentioned that the Federal Government is committed to handing over certain federal roads to subnational government for adequate repairs.

The lawmakers present at the session were: Babangida Ibrahim; Abubakar Kannike; Patrick Asadu; Solomon Bulus-Maren and Emmanuel Ekon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
2 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Nnamdi Kanu's mysterious disappearance poses troubling...bullet

Related Articles

National Blackout Here’s why you had to use the candle last night
National Blackout TCN, GENCOS working to restore operation on national transmission grid
In Lagos Govt begins 8-day non-stop Fiesta
2018 Prophesy Neither APC nor PDP can put things in order - Primate Elijah Ayodele
Pulse List 2017 The biggest losers of the year
Ambode FG hands over presidential lodge to Lagos State Government
Buhari FG inaugurates Alex Ekwueme burial committee
Babatunde Fashola 'We're re-introducing toll gates across the country,' Minister says

Local

'No young Nigerian should speak only one language', Osinbajo says
Osinbajo 'No young Nigerian should speak only one language'
Lagos-Ibadan rail line to be completed December 2018 - Amaechi
Rotimi Amaechi Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line to begin commercial activities in August
Sokoto begins training of 3374 primary school teachers
In Sokoto Government begins training of 3374 primary school teachers
Lagos State Deputy Gov. Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule inaugurating Lagos State Girls Junior Model College, Agunfoye, Igbogbo at Igbogbo, Ikorodu. (NAN)
Akinwunmi Ambode We’ll continue to provide qualitative education