Home > News > Local >

In Nassarawa :  Lawmaker holds peace meeting with farmers, herdsmen

In Nassarawa Lawmaker holds peace meeting with farmers, herdsmen

The lawmaker said that the meeting was imperative considering the importance of peace to socio-economic development.

  • Published:
Some marauding Fulani herdsmen play

Some marauding Fulani herdsmen (for illustration)

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Muluku Aggah, a member representing Nassarawa Eggon East constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has urged farmers and herdsmen to embrace peace and respect the rights of one another.

Aggah gave the advice on Saturday at a peace and security meeting he organised for the people of Arugbadu community in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government area of the state.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to avoid frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen in order to boost food production in his constituency.

The lawmaker said that the meeting was imperative considering the importance of peace to the agricultural sector and to the socio-economic development of any society,

According to him, farmers and herdsmen should respect the rights of one another if they must enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Aggah urged herdsmen to always avoid grazing on farmland in order to avert clashes between them and farmers.

He urged farmers not to take the law in to their hands no matter the damages done to their crops, adding that they should report their grievances to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

According to him, herdsmen and farmers can only enjoy the fruit of their labour if they embrace peace.

“As a stakeholder and a politician, it is my role to preach peace and advise the people and Nigerians on the need to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

“No nation or society can develop in an atmosphere of rancour and confusion.

“When you co-exist peacefully, it will boost food production as well as reduce poverty, unemployment,’’ he said.

Aggah urged the people to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and not to engage in acts capable of tarnishing their image and the image of the country.

ALSO READ: Fulani herdsmen and their license to kill

He assured the people of his constituency of a robust and quality representation at the government level, and solicited for their support to enable him succeed.

The Lawmaker urged the people of his constituency and the people of the state to support Gov. Almakura’s administration to enable him succeed in the task ahead of him.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the farmers and herdsmen who spoke at the meeting pledged their commitment to continue to live in peace by avoiding taking the laws in to their hands.

Image
  • From left: General Manager, Wazobia Television/Co-Producer of Africa's Young Entrepreneurs Empowerment (AYEE), Nigeria 2017, Emad Ahmed; Chief Executive Officer of Airopay, Charles Oyakhilome; President of African Young Entrepreneurs (AYE), Summy Francis; and Project Director of AYE, Garth Deacon, during a news conference/signing ceremony of the AYEE Nigeria 2017, in Lagos on Friday (5/5/17). 02452/5/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Chief Executive Officer, Airopay, Charles Oyakhilome and President, African Young Entrepreneurs, Summy Francis, signing an agreement on the Africa's Young Entrepreneurs Empowerment, Nigeria 2017, in Lagos on Friday (5/5/17). 02453/5/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/BJO/NAN 
  • Deputy Governor of Zamfara and chairman of Peace and Reconciliation Committee on Bandits and Cattle Rustling activities in the state, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala (R) reconciling Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Matu village of Wonaka district in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara on Friday (5/5/17). 02454/5/5/2017/Sadiq Tambuwal/BJO/NAN 
  • Chief Executive Officer, Airopay, Charles Oyakhilome (L) and President, African Young Entrepreneurs, Summy Francis, exchange a signed agreement on the Africa's Young Entrepreneurs Empowerment, Nigeria 2017, in Lagos on Friday (5/5/17). 02455/5/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina; and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, during the visit of the Governor to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (5/5/17). 02456/5/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN   
  • Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (R) briefing State House Correspondents after his meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (5/5/17). 02457/5/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State (R) and Executive Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Mr Muhuyi Rimingado, at the presentation verification report on resettlement of Kwari Market traders to Gov. Ganduje in Kano 02458/5/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • Representative of the Postmaster-General, Alhaji Aliyu Mahmud (L) and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State unveiling an anti-corruption stamp in Kano. 02459/5/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State (R) presenting an identity card as evidence of re-allocation of shop to a Kwari Market trader in Kano. 02460/5/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • NYSC Coordinator in the FCT, Mr Abdulrazak Salawu (4th, L) speaking during the presentation of wheelchairs to some physically challenge persons, in Abuja on Friday (5/5/17). With him are: Assistant Director, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, Mrs Pauline Aboh (2nd, R); Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Mr Anthony Osuomah (R); Acting Director of Finance and Accounts, Mrs Adama Garba (L) and other Directors. 02461/5/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • NYSC Coordinator in the FCT, Mr Abdulrazak Salawu, presenting a wheelchair to Mr Mohammed Sabiu in Abuja on Friday (5/5/17). With them are: Acting Director of Corps Discipline Services, Mrs Joy Haruna. 02462/5/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • NYSC Coordinator in the FCT, Mr Abdulrazak Salawu (4th, R) with some of the physically challenged persons who benefited during the presentation of wheelchairs to some physically challenge persons in Abuja on Friday (5/5/17). With them are staff members of the FCT NYSC in Abuja on Friday (5/5/17). 02463/5/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • New Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe (L) and Acting Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Mr Waheed Olagunju (M) exchanging a signed Memorandum of Understanding on provision of funds to eligible entrepreneurs in the Nigerian art and culture sector, in Abuja on Friday (5/5/17). With them is the Executive Director, Corporate Services, BOI, Mr Jonathan Tobin. 02464/5/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN 
  • New Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe (L) decorating the Acting Managing Director, Bank of Industry (BOI), Mr Waheed Olagunju with a cultural material, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between NCAC and BOI on provision of funds to eligible entrepreneurs in the Nigerian art and culture sector, in Abuja on Friday (5/5/17). 02465/5/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN 
  • Zimbabwe tennis player, Takanyi Garnganga returns the ball from Brayden Schnur of Canada, during a semi-final of the Tombim Abuja Open Tennis Championship in Abuja (5/5/17). The match ended 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 in favour of Brayden Schnur who proceeds to the finals on Saturday. 02466/5/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • Canadian tennis player, Brayden Schnur returns the ball from Takanyi Garnganga of Zimbabwe, during a semi-final of Tombim Abuja Open Tennis Championship in Abuja (5/5/17). The match ended 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 in favour of Brayden Schnur who proceeds to the finals on Saturday. 02467/5/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari (in white dress, middle) going for Juma’at prayers at the State House Mosque in Abuja on Friday (5/5/17). (5/5/17). 02468/5/5/17/ICE/NAN 
  • From second left: National Security Adviser, retired Brig.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; President Muhammadu Buhari; Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari and others after the Juma’at prayers attended by President Buhari at the State House Mosque in Abuja on Friday (5/5/17). (5/5/17). 02469/5/5/17/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Seriki Power of Lagos State Butchers Association, Alhaji Audu Lawal; Commandant of 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Col. Paul Yayok; General Manager of Asanti Barracks Modern Abattoir Operators, Ahaji Aminu Gwadabe; chairman of the abattoir, Alhaji Ibrahim Kontangora; and chairman of the occasion, retired Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Saheed, at the commissioning of the first Semi-Mechanized abattoir, in Lagos on Friday(5/5/17). 
  • From left: Seriki Power of Lagos State Butchers Association, Alhaji Audu Lawal; Commandant of 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Col. Paul Yayok; General Manager of Asanti Barracks Modern Abattoir Operators, Ahaji Aminu Gwadabe; chairman of the abattoir, Alhaji Ibrahim Kontangora; and chairman of the occasion, retired Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Saheed, at the commissioning of the first Semi-Mechanized abattoir, in Lagos on Friday(5/5/17). 
  • From Left: Lagos-State, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde; Special Adviser (Urban Development) to the Governor, Mrs Yetunde Onabule and Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau, Mr Bode Agoro at the Ministerial News-Briefing by Lagos-State Lands Bureau to mark 2nd Year in Office of Gov Akinwunmi Ambode in Lagos on Friday (5/5/17) 02472/5/5/17/Supo Olasunde/ICE/NAN 
  • Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara (M) sympathizing with an accident patient, Hajia Hauwa Abubukar during a visit to Abubukar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital in Bauchi on Friday (5/5/17). 02473/5/5/17/Deji Yake /ICE/NAN 
  • Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara (M) sympathizing with a patient, Samaila Markus during a visit to Abubukar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital in Bauchi on Friday (5/5/17). 02474/5/5/17/Deji Yake /ICE/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari This is what president told Southeast Governors, leadersbullet
2 Nnamdi Kanu, Eyinnaya Abaribe Is govt about to arrest senator?bullet
3 Osinbajo I signed NNPC financing arrangements not contract as acting...bullet

Related Articles

In Jigawa Police arrest 2 herdsmen over death of colleague
Herdsmen Group seeks inclusion in FG’s health programmes
Sa’ad Abubakar III Sultan of Sokoto says those who kill in God’s name will go to hell
IPOB Fulani herdsmen not terrorists like Biafran group - Presidency
In Benue 3 die as cows cause another herdsmen/farmers clash
In Kebbi Herdsman nabbed for allegedly beheading friend over missing cow
Anti-Grazing Law Benue state to build 6 pivot ranches

Local

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai
Buratai COAS inaugurates Army data recovery centre
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state
Obaseki Edo targets 250,000 hectares for agriculture – Governor says
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo VP seeks greater integration of African economies
An Assassin
In Katsina Gunmen kill policeman, injure another at ex-IGP Commasie’s residence