Home > News > Local >

Fani-Kayode ridicules Sahara Reporters in funny mock video

Fani-Kayode Ex-minister ridicules Sahara Reporters crashed marriage report in funny mock video

Femi Fani-Kayode was accused of assaulting his wife but a recent video he posted on his Instagram proved otherwise.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Femi Fani-Kayode is seen being fed by his wife, Precious Chikwendu alleged to have been abused physically by her husband. play

Femi Fani-Kayode is seen being fed by his wife, Precious Chikwendu alleged to have been abused physically by her husband.

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode, in a funny mock video has ridiculed a report published by Sahara Reporters alleging that his marriage with his wife Precious Chikwendu has crashed.

In a short clip posted on his Instagram, the vocal politician was seen having a meal with his partner who was captured feeding him as he crouched beside her.

Femi Fani-Kayode has written a letter of warning to President Muhammadu Buhari play

Ex-minister ridicules Sahara Reporters marriage crash report in funny mock video

(Total Media)

 

He appeared to be making a mockery when he mentioned, "please give me oha now. Is it because I have not put gun in your mouth today?"

"One for Sahara Reporters," he cheered as he swallowed a mould of an indistinctive Nigerian cuisine.

Oha soup PLEASE!!!!

A post shared by Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) (@real_ffk) on

 

In a news report circulated by Sahara Reporters on Thursday, January 4, 2018, it was alleged that Fani-Kayode had used a prophecy revealed by Apostle Suleman who warned about an assassination attempt on his wife, Chikwendu.

Sahara Reporters also stated in its reports that the latter is expecting a set of triplets which does not belong to the ex-minister.

Femi Fani-Kayode is not playing with Col. Hameed Ali play

Femi Fani-Kayode.

(Total Media)

ALSO READ: Ex minister accused of beating pregnant wife, throwing her out

According to the news agency, this introduced violent reactions from the Nigerian lawyer who reportedly pummeled his wife on a number of occasions.

This report however contradicts the visuals released by Femi Fani-Kayode who is known for his outspoken stance against societal ills.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginlabullet
2 Benue Attacks 11 killed in fresh Fulani herdsmen raidbullet
3 Irregular Power Supply Eko Disco apologises to Lagos residentsbullet

Related Articles

Fani-Kayode Former Minister to contest for PDP chairmanship
Okorocha 'Fani-Kayode is an over-pampered child' - Imo Governor
Fani-Kayode Counsel’s ill health delays former minister's trial
Femi Fani-Kayode Court dismisses former minister’s application for case transfer
Aisha Alhassan Femi Fani Kayode peddles falsehood - says minister
Sahara Reporters UK journalist sues online publisher for N100M
Femi Fani Kayode's Trial Jonathan’s campaign organisation owes me N24m – poster printer
Buhari Fani-Kayode says President is "wicked" for cancelling Atiku's NPA contract

Local

Soldiers beat up concert goers in Lagos, throw them into vans
Brutality Soldiers beat up concert goers in Lagos, throw them into vans
Dickson Tarkighir, a Benue state lawmaker wants President Buhari to proscribe Fulani herdsmen association (Myetti Allah) as a terrorist organisation
Benue Killings Lawmaker tells Buhari to tag Fulani herdsmen as terrorists
Yam Farmers
Agriculture Yam farmers assure Nigerians of increased production to avoid scarcity, price increases
Fuel now sells at N250 per litre in Enugu
Fuel Scarcity Ilorin residents groan as situation bites harder