Home > News > Local >

Fani-Kayode accused of battering pregnant wife

Fani-Kayode Ex minister accused of beating pregnant wife, throwing her out

Former Aviation minister Fani-Kayode has been accused of beating wife ceaselessly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ex minister accused of beating pregnant wife, throwing her out play

Fani-Kayode and his estranged family

(SaharaReporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been accused of constantly beating his wife, Precious Chikwendu.

According to SaharaReporters, Fani-Kayode constantly pummels his wife over alleged infidelity.

Family sources disclosed to SaharaReporters that Precious is pregnant with a set of triplets. But that hasn't stopped the minister from battering her, the story reads further.

Familiar fate

The story reads in part; “Sources close to the distressed marriage told SaharaReporters that Mr. Fani-Kayode started physically abusing Precious from the first year of the marriage, a fate that befell her three predecessors.    

Femi Fani-Kayode and Precious play Fani Kayode and Precious Chikwendu (Naija Gists)

 

“The violence increased as the years went by. He was said to have ordered her to abort the pregnancy that resulted in their son. Precious ignored him but got savage beating, including on her belly, for the recalcitrance.

“It has grown worse with the allegation of infidelity. A source said when Mr. Fani-Kayode came up with the allegation of infidelity, he hit the woman very violently in the presence of their house-help, who he threatened with a gun by sticking the weapon in her mouth to warn her against squealing”. 

Pariah wife

Fani-Kayode, the story reads, has also warned friends not to get in touch with his wife or try to help her.

He constantly denies that her pregnancy is his.

Apostle Johnson Suleiman play Apostle Johnson Suleiman (informationng)

 

The story continues; "Mr. Fani-Kayode, who has had a hat-trick of marriages before meeting Precious, with whom he has a son, has implicitly accused the federal government of planning to assassinate his wife.

"This was contained in the fake prophecy given by controversial priest, Apostle Suleiman, for 2018. In reality, unknown to many, Fani-Kayode had accused his wife of infidelity. The woman, disclosed family sources, is said to be pregnant with a set of triplets.   

play Fani-Kayode and Precious (Pulse)

 

"However, the husband is said to be denying responsibility. The former minister, in a text message to members of his family and friends said he was "reliably informed that the children Precious is carrying are not mine.

ALSO READ: Buhari and Osinbajo behave like pimps, mafia dons and cult members- FFK       

"The man responsible for the pregnancy, said Mr. Fani-Kayode, is a US-based disc jockey. Also in the text, which had the family of the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki, in copy, the former minister told friends that he no longer wants to have anything to do with the wife, advising their friends not to render financial assistance to her.                       

Did prophet T.B Joshua help Weah win Liberia’s election? play Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode has served in different government positions (punch)

 

"I urge you to please cut off from her and not to help her in any way. She has told the world that you intend to help her with money and I urge you to be very wary of doing so. No friend of hers can remain mine. I urge you to be very careful of this mad, ungrateful, deceitful and treacherous woman," he warned friends”.   

Thrown out

SaharaReporters adds that Fani-Kayode has relieved Precious of the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon he bought her.

Precious, a source disclosed to SaharaReporters, “is back to driving a 2009 Honda car and has had her police escort withdrawn by the husband.

Fani-Kayode, the story adds, “has instructed his bodyguard to hit Precious, who has since left their home and now sleeps at her boutique at Abacha Estate, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja”.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan (middle) play Fani-Kayode served as campaign spokesperson of former president Goodluck Jonathan (Premium Times)

 

Pulse hasn’t been able to independently verify the claims in this story. A text sent to Fani-Kayode--whose last public job was as spokesperson for the Jonathan/Sambo presidential campaign in 2015—hasn’t been replied.

Calls placed to Fani-Kayode’s mobile were also unanswered before this story was published. 

Pulse promises to publish Fani-Kayode's side of the story when it arrives.

Fani-Kayode has been standing trial for alleged corruption running into billions of Naira.

Fani-Kayode reacts (UPDATE)

The former minister has called the report by Sahara Reporters a "fabrication".

In a set of tweets, Fani-Kayode wrote the following:

"It is obvious that @SaharaReporters have nothing better to do than to fabricate malicious stories. Their shameful story about my marriage to @Snowhitey1 and my children is fake news. People are being killed and our country destroyed and that is the garbage they write? GROW UP!

"Why are @SaharaReporters so desperate to discredit and raise question marks about Apostle Suleman’s prophecy that there is a plan to kidnap and assassinate my wife @Snowhitey1 this year? Are they part of the conspiracy? Are they and Buhari planning it together? They will fail!"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity Marketers agree to sell petrol at 145 per litre, beg for...bullet
2 National Blackout Here’s why you had to use the candle last nightbullet
3 Fuel Scarcity We can no longer sell at N145 per litre - oil marketersbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President promises to sanction everyone involved in N13bn Ikoyi loot
Femi Fani-Kayode Buhari and Osinbajo behave like pimps, mafia dons and cult members- FFK
Goodluck Jonathan 'There was a plot to stop Buhari through military takeover'
Buhari Fani-Kayode says President is "wicked" for cancelling Atiku's NPA contract
Pulse Opinion Goodluck Jonathan is really believing his own hype
2019 Presidency Fayose will make an excellent president, says Fani-Kayode
Fani-Kayode Group asks FG to prosecute ex-minister over hate speech
Femi Fani Kayode's Trial Jonathan’s campaign organisation owes me N24m – poster printer
Fani-Kayode Court fixes December 5 to rule in ex-minister's N4.9bn fraud case
T.B Joshua Did popular prophet help George Weah win Liberia’s presidential election?

Local

The Working Dead: FG begins replacement of dead appointees
The Working Dead FG begins replacement of dead appointees
IGP Idris says Nigeria is well secure, urges Nigerians to pray
Ibrahim Idris IGP says Nigeria is "well secure", urges Nigerians to pray
Governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu
Okezie Ikpeazu Governor gives condition for re-election in 2019
 The Adamawa state governor- Mohammed Jibrilla
Mohammed Bindow Gov seeks financial support to families of fallen heroes