Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been accused of constantly beating his wife, Precious Chikwendu.

According to SaharaReporters, Fani-Kayode constantly pummels his wife over alleged infidelity.

Family sources disclosed to SaharaReporters that Precious is pregnant with a set of triplets. But that hasn't stopped the minister from battering her, the story reads further.

Familiar fate

The story reads in part; “Sources close to the distressed marriage told SaharaReporters that Mr. Fani-Kayode started physically abusing Precious from the first year of the marriage, a fate that befell her three predecessors.

“The violence increased as the years went by. He was said to have ordered her to abort the pregnancy that resulted in their son. Precious ignored him but got savage beating, including on her belly, for the recalcitrance.

“It has grown worse with the allegation of infidelity. A source said when Mr. Fani-Kayode came up with the allegation of infidelity, he hit the woman very violently in the presence of their house-help, who he threatened with a gun by sticking the weapon in her mouth to warn her against squealing”.

Pariah wife

Fani-Kayode, the story reads, has also warned friends not to get in touch with his wife or try to help her.

He constantly denies that her pregnancy is his.

The story continues; "Mr. Fani-Kayode, who has had a hat-trick of marriages before meeting Precious, with whom he has a son, has implicitly accused the federal government of planning to assassinate his wife.

"This was contained in the fake prophecy given by controversial priest, Apostle Suleiman, for 2018. In reality, unknown to many, Fani-Kayode had accused his wife of infidelity. The woman, disclosed family sources, is said to be pregnant with a set of triplets.

"However, the husband is said to be denying responsibility. The former minister, in a text message to members of his family and friends said he was "reliably informed that the children Precious is carrying are not mine.

"The man responsible for the pregnancy, said Mr. Fani-Kayode, is a US-based disc jockey. Also in the text, which had the family of the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki, in copy, the former minister told friends that he no longer wants to have anything to do with the wife, advising their friends not to render financial assistance to her.

"I urge you to please cut off from her and not to help her in any way. She has told the world that you intend to help her with money and I urge you to be very wary of doing so. No friend of hers can remain mine. I urge you to be very careful of this mad, ungrateful, deceitful and treacherous woman," he warned friends”.

Thrown out

SaharaReporters adds that Fani-Kayode has relieved Precious of the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon he bought her.

Precious, a source disclosed to SaharaReporters, “is back to driving a 2009 Honda car and has had her police escort withdrawn by the husband.

Fani-Kayode, the story adds, “has instructed his bodyguard to hit Precious, who has since left their home and now sleeps at her boutique at Abacha Estate, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja”.

Pulse hasn’t been able to independently verify the claims in this story. A text sent to Fani-Kayode--whose last public job was as spokesperson for the Jonathan/Sambo presidential campaign in 2015—hasn’t been replied.

Calls placed to Fani-Kayode’s mobile were also unanswered before this story was published.

Pulse promises to publish Fani-Kayode's side of the story when it arrives.

Fani-Kayode has been standing trial for alleged corruption running into billions of Naira.

Fani-Kayode reacts (UPDATE)

The former minister has called the report by Sahara Reporters a "fabrication".

In a set of tweets, Fani-Kayode wrote the following:

"It is obvious that @SaharaReporters have nothing better to do than to fabricate malicious stories. Their shameful story about my marriage to @Snowhitey1 and my children is fake news. People are being killed and our country destroyed and that is the garbage they write? GROW UP!

"Why are @SaharaReporters so desperate to discredit and raise question marks about Apostle Suleman’s prophecy that there is a plan to kidnap and assassinate my wife @Snowhitey1 this year? Are they part of the conspiracy? Are they and Buhari planning it together? They will fail!"