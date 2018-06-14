Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Family of 4 wiped out by Fulani herdsmen in Nasarawa

In Nasarawa  Fulani herdsmen allegedly kill family of 4 

According to a source who spoke to newsmen, the four people were killed on their farmland by the herdsmen.

  • Published:
Fulani herdsmen have allegedly killed a family of four in Antsa village, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. play

Fulani herdsmen who killed three SARS officers reportedly murdered some farmers alongside.

(Globaltake)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fulani herdsmen have allegedly killed a family of four in Antsa village, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to a source who spoke to Daily Post, the four people were killed on their farmland by the herdsmen.

A Tiv leader in the state, Thomas Gar, also spoke on the incident.

He said: “The young man was going to his farm alongside his wife and child when they were intercepted by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

“They collected his man’s phone and forced him to call his father to come so that they will release them.

“He called his father to the spot and instead of releasing them, the young man, the wife, the child and the father that came were all killed instantly.”

Situation getting worse

The Tiv leader also pleaded to the Federal Government to come to their aid, adding that the situation is getting worse.

He said  “The vice president came barely about a month ago and all our expectations were that there will be peace. But unfortunately, there is no peace in our communities.

“Up till now, nobody has gone back to the places of their abode; the farming season is fast running out and they are still hanging around in the neighbouring communities.

ALSO READ: Court sentences 5 men to death for killing herdsman in Adamawa

“We have minimum security personnel on the ground and the Tiv people are still stranded in various IDPs camps because they have not gone back to their places of abode.

“The Tiv people in the southern senatorial district of the state are still suffering and are still trapped in the IDPs camps.”

According to Daily post, the identities of those killed by the herdsmen are: Utindi Kyor (Father); Shie-Aondo (Son); Dedzugwen (Daughter-in-law) and Boyi (Grandson).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 June 12 Obasanjo apologises to Buhari for missing MKO Abiola's award...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential, and...bullet
3 Dariye "Have mercy, prisons are congested," ex-governor begs courtbullet

Related Articles

Herdsmen Crisis FG to reopen existing grazing reserves to end killings
In Taraba Suspected herdsmen attack Catholic seminary, shoot priest
Fulani Herdsmen 6 killed in Benue state
Wrong Move SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier
In Taraba Herdsmen reportedly kill 4 Tiv farmers, 9 others badly injured
Mind Your Business Fulani herdsmen kill SARS officers who tried to settle fight
Keyamo Lawyer says Buhari's supporters would be happy to sell their possessions for his re-election

Local

Keyamo to serve as spokesman for Buhari's re-election campaign
Keyamo Lawyer says Buhari's supporters would be happy to sell their possessions for his re-election
The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has accused a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to disrupt the upcoming June 16, 2018 local government elections.
Wike Governor accuses APC of planning to disrupt LG elections
APC UK says President Buhari has political will for decisions in nation’s interest
Buhari APC UK says President has political will for decisions in nation’s interest
 
Emmanuel Okeh NSCDC denies allegation of clamp down on Peace Corps