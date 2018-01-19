Home > News > Local >

F4A initiative feeds less privileged in Makoko in December

F4A Initiative 2017 Non-profit group feeds thousands of children in Makoko

Thousands of less privileged in Makoko were fed by the F4A initiative during December festivities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
F4A initiative feeds thousands of children in Makoko play

F4A Initiative 2017

(F4A Initiative 2017)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The F4A Initiative 2017, generously fed thousands of less privileged in Makoko, Lagos, during the December festivities.

This festive season was full of joy, love, and laughter for the children living in Makoko, Lagos. There was plenty of food and fun as up to 50 volunteers came together, under the scorching hot sun to make the season one of jubilation for the less privileged in the area.

F4A initiative feeds thousands of children in Makoko play

F4A Initiative 2017

(F4A Initiative 2017)

 

The F4A Initiative 2017, was successful with thousands of children from the neighborhood coming out to join in the laughter, excitement, fun, music, dancing, food and delicious snacks. Volunteers from around Lagos choose to come together to make this a reality, sharing their warm hearts and a memorable time in the season with the community. The initiative was sponsored by brands like SRL; producers of Cheeseballs, Art Noise and Note Byte.

It is no news that the poverty level in Nigeria has been on a steady climb in recent times, causing a lot of children to go to bed hungry, without food on a daily basis. To challenge yourself is to step out of your comfort zone and give back to humanity. Volunteers and sponsors helped realize the F4A Initiative's vision to eradicate hunger.

F4A initiative feeds thousands of children in Makoko play

F4A Initiative 2017

(F4A Initiative 2017)

 

The F4A Initiative dream

The vision is to help feed thousands of underprivileged children during the festive seasons, giving them a memorable experience. Many children are deprived of this experience because they can’t afford to, F4A Initiative wants to bridge that gap and bring a feel of the festivities to the less privileged communities in Nigeria.

F4A initiative feeds thousands of children in Makoko play

F4A Initiative 2017

(F4A Initiative 2017)

 

The children of Makoko Community were the first project and it was a huge success. The F4A team is looking to organize several more in the future so that even more children can have a good time.

F4A initiative feeds thousands of children in Makoko play

F4A Initiative 2017

(F4A Initiative 2017)

 

The initiative was born from the idea that everyone deserves a feel of the festivity, even for those who cannot afford to. Thus, the initiative is called F4A Initiative meaning food for all initiative. #F4A #F4Ainitiative #projectchoices #makeitcount .

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Pius Anyim How ex-SGF allegedly got N575m from Dasukibullet
2 Benue Attacks 6 dead as Fulani herdsmen attack againbullet
3 Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human livesbullet

Related Articles

Muhammadu Buhari We’re making steady, remarkable progress in agriculture, says President
Polio Bill Gates, wife to pay off Nigeria’s $76M dues to Japan
Malabu Oil Scam Nigeria sues JP Morgan bank over fraudulent deal
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, January 19, 2018]
Photography Tips A beginners guide to travel photography
Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human lives

Local

5 things Aishat Dukku said about maggi, herdsmen and Nigerians
Aishatu Dukku 5 things lawmaker said about maggi, killer herdsmen and Nigerians
DPR to sanction 4 filling stations in Zamfara state
Fuel Scarcity DPR seals up five filling stations in Sango-Ota
Gen. Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari President to visit Nasarawa State on Feb. 6
Ex-governor Chimaroke Nnamani
Chimaroke Nnamani N4.5bn fraud charge: Ex-Gov's absence in court again stalls trial