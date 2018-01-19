F4A initiative feeds less privileged in Makoko in December

news

The F4A Initiative 2017, generously fed thousands of less privileged in Makoko, Lagos, during the December festivities.

This festive season was full of joy, love, and laughter for the children living in Makoko, Lagos. There was plenty of food and fun as up to 50 volunteers came together, under the scorching hot sun to make the season one of jubilation for the less privileged in the area.

The F4A Initiative 2017, was successful with thousands of children from the neighborhood coming out to join in the laughter, excitement, fun, music, dancing, food and delicious snacks. Volunteers from around Lagos choose to come together to make this a reality, sharing their warm hearts and a memorable time in the season with the community. The initiative was sponsored by brands like SRL; producers of Cheeseballs, Art Noise and Note Byte.

It is no news that the poverty level in Nigeria has been on a steady climb in recent times, causing a lot of children to go to bed hungry, without food on a daily basis. To challenge yourself is to step out of your comfort zone and give back to humanity. Volunteers and sponsors helped realize the F4A Initiative's vision to eradicate hunger.

The F4A Initiative dream

The vision is to help feed thousands of underprivileged children during the festive seasons, giving them a memorable experience. Many children are deprived of this experience because they can’t afford to, F4A Initiative wants to bridge that gap and bring a feel of the festivities to the less privileged communities in Nigeria.

The children of Makoko Community were the first project and it was a huge success. The F4A team is looking to organize several more in the future so that even more children can have a good time.

The initiative was born from the idea that everyone deserves a feel of the festivity, even for those who cannot afford to. Thus, the initiative is called F4A Initiative meaning food for all initiative. #F4A #F4Ainitiative #projectchoices #makeitcount .

