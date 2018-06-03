Home > News > Local >

Extend love beyond month of Ramadan, says Ansar-Ud-Deen

Ramadan Extend love beyond this holy month, says Ansar-Ud-Deen

The advice was given on Sunday by Hajiya Tawakaltu Muse, the Group’s Secretary of the women committee on Welfare, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Wife of the President and daughters praying at the Ansar-Ud-Deen mosque Abuja

Wife of the President and daughters praying at the Ansar-Ud-Deen mosque Abuja

(NAN)
The Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Abuja Chapter has called on Muslims to show love to one another beyond the Holy month of Ramadan.

The advice was given on Sunday by Hajiya Tawakaltu Muse, the Group’s Secretary of the women committee on Welfare, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

It’s a tradition in the mosque to always share food and gift items to the needy among Muslims and General public, not only during the month of Ramadan.

“People that have no means of providing foods for themselves should be considered and catered for by those who have something to share.

“Our committee collects such items from the generous members and redistribute with those in need. This is a major Islamic tradition and practice.

“Such generosities are not restricted to the Month of Ramadan, they are continuous practices of true believers (Muslim).

Mrs Hassan Sadiq, one of the beneficiaries of the gesture, expressed her joy at the outreach to the needy.

“Other Islamic groups and individuals should share a bit of their blessings to others in need,” she said.

Mr Ojo Adesina, another beneficiary expressed his appreciation and urged the general public to always show love to one other even after the month of Ramadan.

NAN reports that the Muslims’ Holy Month of Ramadan entered its 18th day on Sunday.

