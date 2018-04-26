Home > News > Local >

Explosions: Army advises Maiduguri residents not to panic

In Maiduguri Explosions: Army advises residents not to panic

Col. Kingsley Samuel, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, further enjoined the residents to remain at home and be vigilant.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Civilians evacuate the scene of an explosion in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, October 14, 2017. play

Civilians evacuate the scene of an explosion in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, October 14, 2017.

(Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Army in Maiduguri has advised residents of the town not to panic and discountenance rumours of Boko Haram presence.

Col. Kingsley Samuel, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, further enjoined the residents to remain at home and be vigilant.

Samuel said the security situation in Maiduguri was under control.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that heavy gunshots were heard on Wednesday in Maiduguri, sending residents into panic.

NAN reports that the gunshots and explosions started around six p.m. around Cashew plantation area along Maiduguri – Dambuwa road.

NAN gathered that there was an attempt by Boko Haram insurgents to penetrate the city, which was heavily resisted by troops.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's leadershipbullet
2 Melaye Senator hospitalised after jumping out of moving police vehiclebullet
3 Melaye How Senator ended up unconscious in a hospital after escaping...bullet

Related Articles

In Borno Police foil suicide bomb attack in Bama
In Borno Presidential Committee treats 5, 000 eye patients
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thundery activities on Monday
In Borno 4 persons killed, 8 wounded in Bama mosque suicide bomb attack
Buratai ‘Boko Haram has been defeated, ask anyone in Maiduguri’, army chief declares
Buhari PDP slams President over "unpatriotic" comment about Nigerian youths
Boko Haram Police arrest female suicide bomber in Maiduguri
In Borno Troop’s ambush, kill 7 Boko Haram insurgents
Lassa Fever 101 persons die of disease – MSF
Baby Factory Nurse arrested for baby trafficking in Rivers

Local

Weather Forecast - NiMet
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thundery, rainy activities on Friday
Lawmakers fault Buhari's $496m military aircraft purchase
Buhari President mourns Prof. Adedeji
Buhari appoints two Deputy Directors-General for the NIA
Buhari President approves 5 new appointments for NDDC, NERC, NHRC
Heavily armed Boko Haram terrorists invade Maiduguri
Boko Haram Terrorists invade Maiduguri in attempt to rescue their comrades in detention