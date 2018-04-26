Explosions: Army advises Maiduguri residents not to panic

news

The Nigerian Army in Maiduguri has advised residents of the town not to panic and discountenance rumours of Boko Haram presence.

Col. Kingsley Samuel, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, further enjoined the residents to remain at home and be vigilant.

Samuel said the security situation in Maiduguri was under control.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that heavy gunshots were heard on Wednesday in Maiduguri, sending residents into panic.

NAN reports that the gunshots and explosions started around six p.m. around Cashew plantation area along Maiduguri – Dambuwa road.

NAN gathered that there was an attempt by Boko Haram insurgents to penetrate the city, which was heavily resisted by troops.