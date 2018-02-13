Home > News > Local >

Expect sunny, hazy, party cloudy weather on Wednesday – NiMet

Weather Forecast Expect sunny, hazy, party cloudy weather on Wednesday – NiMet

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 39 and 16 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

  • Published:
Sunny, hazy, cloudy skies to prevail Sunday play

Sunny, hazy, cloudy skies to prevail Sunday

(Nigeria News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over the central States of the county on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 39 and 16 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning skies over the inland cities and chances of localised thunderstorms over Owerri, Enugu, Oshogbo, Akure, and Abeokuta in the afternoon and evening hour.

It also predicted possibilities of morning thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket, Portharcourt, Obudu, Ikom and Benin with localised thunderstorm over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency further predicted that the southern region would have day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 38, and 21 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze condition with likelihood of reduced horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 5000m over the north eastern part in the morning hours.

“Northern states are expected to have day and night temperatures in the range of 37 to 41 and 14 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

“Slight reduction in horizontal visibility is generally envisaged over most parts of the north with good prospects for localised thunderstorm over parts of the southern region in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 JAMB Python 3 times animals have grabbed the headlinesbullet
2 Buhari This is what president told security chiefs during meetingbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Why are we negotiating with dead terrorists, Mr President?bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion The child beggars of northern Nigeria will come back to kill us all
Politics An unexploded World War II bomb that closed a London airport is being dragged out to sea to be blown up by the Royal Navy
Politics A category 4 cyclone flattened Tonga's parliament
Artificial Intelligence 5 Ways AI will Shape Africa’s Economic Development Trajectory
Finance Iceland may use more electricity mining bitcoin than powering homes this year
In Ethiopia Worsening drought threatens to end nomadic lifestyle
Sports Olympic snowboarder Kelly Clark told great anecdote about how impressive Chloe Kim was at a young age
Tech Trump's $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan ignores one key thing that could prevent billions in annual damages
Finance Southwest was forced to cancel hundreds of flights because it couldn't de-ice its planes — and customers are furious (LUV)

Local

A Delta Airlines jet takes off from Washington National Airport in Washington
Delta Airline 5 injured during evacuation as plane engine malfunctions after take-off in Lagos
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed urges new LG chairmen to find solution to salary crisis
2018 Budget Kwara's Governor Ahmed pledges to achieve 80% implementation
Chief Bisi Akande
Bisi Akande I went to commiserate with Buhari, not to talk politics
Police Station in Nigeria
Maria Dzukogi Niger CJ frees 21 prison inmates in Minna