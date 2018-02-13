Expect sunny, hazy, party cloudy weather on Wednesday – NiMet

news

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over the central States of the county on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 39 and 16 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning skies over the inland cities and chances of localised thunderstorms over Owerri, Enugu, Oshogbo, Akure, and Abeokuta in the afternoon and evening hour.

It also predicted possibilities of morning thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket, Portharcourt, Obudu, Ikom and Benin with localised thunderstorm over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency further predicted that the southern region would have day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 38, and 21 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze condition with likelihood of reduced horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 5000m over the north eastern part in the morning hours.

“Northern states are expected to have day and night temperatures in the range of 37 to 41 and 14 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

“Slight reduction in horizontal visibility is generally envisaged over most parts of the north with good prospects for localised thunderstorm over parts of the southern region in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.