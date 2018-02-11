Home > News > Local >

Expect partly cloudy skies, sunny weather on Monday – NiMet

  Published:
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the county on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 41 and 9 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the inland cities with localised morning thunderstorms over Oshogbo, Akure, Abeokuta and Ibadan.

It also predicted that the South-west coast would experience isolated morning thunderstorm, while the South-East coast of Calabar and Port Harcourt were expected to experience isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening period.

The agency further predicted that the southern cities would experience day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 38 and 24 to 25 degrees celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience sunny conditions throughout the day with day and night temperatures in the range of 37 to 41 and 14 to 21 degrees celsius respectively.

“The northern cities are expected to be hot and dry with continuous influx of moisture into the country to favour thunderstorm activities over the southern region in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

