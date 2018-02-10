Home > News > Local >

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 41 and 9 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted party cloudy weather conditions over the central States of the county on Sunday with chances of thunderstorms over Mambilla Plateau in the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the morning with day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 38 and 23 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Ado-Ekiti, Akure, Osogbo, Benin, Awka, Owerri, Umuahia, Enugu and the coastal cities such as Port Harcourt, Calabar and Eket during the afternoon and evening period.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 37 to 41 and 14 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are still prospects of sunny and hazy condition over the northern to the central states while southern cities are expected to have localised thunderstorms within 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

