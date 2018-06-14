Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ex-SARS officer leads Police to arrest more Offa robbery suspects

Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to arrest more suspects

He led police officers to arrest members of his gang across three states.

  • Published:
Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22 in Offa robbery, leads Police to arrest more suspects play

Michael Adikwu, a former police corporal, is a suspect in the Offa robbery incident that led to the death of 33 people

(Nigeria Police Force)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Michael Adikwu, a former police officer who killed 22 people during the Offa robbery attack that took place in April, has led police officers to arrest more suspects in three states as investigation into the incident continues.

Nine police officers and 24 others lost their lives when a group of at least 30 armed robbers attacked Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, as well as the Owode Police Station in Offa on April 5, 2018.

Adikwu is one of the 22 suspects who have been arrested in connection to the incident and has been identified as the man that provided the gang with firearms for the operation.

According to a report by The Punch, Adikwu led operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Teams (IRT) to arrest members of his gang in Kwara, Oyo and Kogi states.

A source who spoke to Punch said two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the suspects and that they are also helping the police track down more suspects before they will be paraded to the media.

"The fresh suspects belonged to the Michael Adikwu's gang, the dismissed policeman and an ex-convict. He actually led our men to the hideout of the men where they were arrested," the source said.

Police arrest wanted Offa robbery suspect who is a former SARS officer play Michael Adikwu was caught on a CCTV footage at the scene of the Offa robbery attack (Nigeria Police Force)

 

Adikwu was attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Kwara state command before he was dismissed in 2012 for aiding the escape of some robbery suspects. He was arraigned in court and spent about three years in prison before he made his way out in unclear circumstances.

Why Adikwu killed police officers, others

Adikwu has allegedly confessed to killing 22 people during the bloody robbery incident because he was bitter over how he was dismissed from the police force. According to confessions from other suspects, Adikwu led the attack on the police station to kill police officers.

Fellow suspect, Ibikunle Ogunleye, aka Arrow, had previously told police officers that Adikwu led a team of four to the station and single-handedly killed all the nine officers that were victims of the attack.

Ogunleye is quoted to have said, "I was among the three people that entered the police station with Adikwu, but I didn't shoot or kill anyone. It was Adikwu that shot and killed all the policemen. He went from one office to the other, killing everyone. We only gave him cover."

Read confessions of Offa robbery gang leaders play

Ibikunle Ogunleye, aka, Arrow, has confessed his involvement in the Offa robbery operation

(YouTube/OakTV)

 

When he was paraded by the police on June 3, 2018, Ogunleye said Adikwu was loudly proclaiming his resentment for the force while the Offa robbery operation was going on.

He said, "The dismissed police officer, Michael (Adikwu), was shouting that day that the Nigerian police dismissed him, that they collect job from his hand, that he'll do them shege. That was the language he used."

ALSO READ: Offa robber killed 5 people because they threw stones at him and called him a thief

Adikwu supplied guns for Offa robbery

37-year-old Ayoade Akinnibosun, who has been identified to be the man that coordinated the operation, also confessed that Adikwu provided the gang some of the firearms used for the robbery.

3 bank robbers were on condolence visit to Offa 2 days after killing 33 people there play

Ayoade Akinnibosun

(YouTube/OakTV)

 

He said, "That fateful day, it was me, this man sitting beside me here (Ogunleye), Adex, Stand Well Well, and Niyi; it was the five of us. I came to join them at Ajase then we took off with a Mercedes Benz to Offa.

"On getting there I now positioned everybody; me I stood at that junction, that Total filling station there. On getting to that filling station, we now met that Michael, that dismissed police officer. On getting to meet Michael, Michael came down from one Audi, there was a Nissan parked in front of us, he now came out of that Audi and threw his hands we now saw him and parked at the back of that Nissan. He now came out and brought guns out of that Nissan, five AK-47s, and gave it to us. Then I shared it between the five of us inside our Benz."

Ogunleye also disclosed that it was Adikwu who trained the group in the use of firearms at Ajase-Ipo, Kwara, a day to the robbery.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 June 12 Obasanjo apologises to Buhari for missing MKO Abiola's award...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential, and...bullet
3 Dariye "Have mercy, prisons are congested," ex-governor begs courtbullet

Related Articles

Offa Robbery Saraki explains alleged link to criminal gang that killed 33
Offa Robbery 3 bank robbers were on condolence visit 2 days after killing 33 people
Offa Robbery Read full Police statement on new 'evidence' against Saraki
Offa Robbery Police say 2 more political thugs have implicated Saraki
Offa Robbery Gang leader confesses to killing 5 people because they stoned him
Offa Robbery Former SARS officer, Adikwu, killed 22 people during operation
Offa Robbery Read confessions of gang leaders that killed 33 people
Offa Robbery Gang leader explains connections to Saraki, Governor Ahmed
Offa Robbery Saraki eager to meet Police over allegation
Offa Robbery Former SARS officer led criminal gang to kill dozens

Local

Fulani herdsmen have allegedly killed a family of four in Antsa village, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.
In Nasarawa  Fulani herdsmen allegedly kill family of 4 
Keyamo to serve as spokesman for Buhari's re-election campaign
Keyamo Lawyer says Buhari's supporters would be happy to sell their possessions for his re-election
The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has accused a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to disrupt the upcoming June 16, 2018 local government elections.
Wike Governor accuses APC of planning to disrupt LG elections
APC UK says President Buhari has political will for decisions in nation’s interest
Buhari APC UK says President has political will for decisions in nation’s interest