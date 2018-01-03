Home > News > Local >

Ex-Kaduna governor Lawal Kaita dies at 85

Lawal Kaita Ex-Kaduna governor dies at 85

Kaita died on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, after a protracted illness.

Late Lawal Kaita

Late Lawal Kaita

(Daily Nigerian)
The former governor of the defunct Kaduna State, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal Kaita is dead.

Kaita died at the age of 85, on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, after a protracted illness in a hospital, in Abuja.

Alhaji Abubakar Lawal Kaita, a son of the deceased announced the demise of their father.

He said that the funeral rites would take place in Katsina on Wednesday morning.

The deceased left behind a wife and a number of children and grandchildren.

Lawal Kaita was born on October 4, 1932, in Katsina.

He was elected governor of the defunct Kaduna State under National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in between October and December, 1983.

