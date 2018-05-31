Ex Kaduna Gov, Yero remanded in prison pending bail hearing

news

The Kaduna state High Court has remanded the former Governor, Ramalan Yero in prison.

The former Governor was arraigned in court today, Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Yero and three others were detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

According to Daily Post, Justice Muhammed Shuibu said the former Governor should be kept in prison till his bail hearing.

The Judge adjourned the case to June 6, 2018.

The former Kaduna state Governor was under investigation by the anti-graft agency over his involvement in the disbursement of N750m used by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2015 election campaign.