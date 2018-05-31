Home > News > Local >

Ex Kaduna Gov, Yero remanded in prison pending bail hearing

Yero and three others were detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

The Kaduna state High Court has remanded the former Governor, Ramalan Yero in prison.

The former Governor was arraigned in court today, Thursday, May 31, 2018.

According to Daily Post, Justice Muhammed Shuibu said the former Governor should be kept in prison till his bail hearing.

ALSO READ: Buhari deserves some accolades for ex governor Jolly Nyame's conviction

The Judge adjourned the case to June 6, 2018.

The former Kaduna state Governor was under investigation by the anti-graft agency over his involvement in the disbursement of N750m used by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2015 election campaign.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

