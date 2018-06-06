news

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Ramalan Yero, has been granted bail by a High Court in Kaduna over alleged money laundering to the tune of N750Million.

Yero is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly laundering the money from the coffers of the PDP campaign.

The former governor was first arraigned on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Bail conditions

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Shuaibu on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 granted Yero bail in the sum of N1million bail and two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties must own a landed property in Kaduna.

ChannelsTV reports that a former Minister of state for power, Nuhu Wya, former Kaduna state PDP chairman, Haruna Gaya and the former Secretary to the Kaduna state government, Hamza Ishaq, were also granted bail in the sum of N1 million and two sureties in like sum.

Yero had been remanded in prison custody following the order of the judge, who later fixed Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 for hearing of the application for bail filed by defense attorney, Yunus Ustaz.

Jumping bail

During today’s sitting, the prosecution counsel expressed fear that the defeńdants are likely to jump bail if the judge granted them one.

After an intense debate involving both counsels, the presiding judge granted the accused persons bail and ordered them to deposit their international passports with the court registrar.

Former Kaduna Governor Yero has been under investigation by the anti-graft agency for his alleged involvement in the personal disbursement of N750m used by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2015 election campaign.

Yero was a Commissioner of Finance in Kaduna from 2007 to 2010. He served as Governor of Kaduna from 2012 to 2015.