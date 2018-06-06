Home > News > Local >

Ex Kaduna Gov Yero has been granted N1million bail

Ramalan Yero Ex Kaduna Governor has been granted N1million bail

Former Kaduna Governor Ramalan Yero has been granted bail to the tune of N1million.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ex Kaduna Gov Yero has been granted N1million bail play

A mug shot of ex Kaduna Governor, Ramalan Yero

(EFCC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Ramalan Yero, has been granted bail by a High Court in Kaduna over alleged money laundering to the tune of N750Million.

Yero is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly laundering the money from the coffers of the PDP campaign.

The former governor was first arraigned on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Bail conditions

The presiding judge, Justice  Mohammed Shuaibu on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 granted Yero bail in the sum of N1million bail and two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties must own a landed property in Kaduna.

ChannelsTV reports that a former Minister of state for power, Nuhu Wya, former Kaduna state PDP  chairman, Haruna Gaya and the former Secretary to the Kaduna state government, Hamza Ishaq, were also granted bail in the sum of N1 million and two sureties in like sum.

Yero had been remanded in prison custody following the order of the judge, who later fixed Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 for hearing of the application for bail filed by defense attorney, Yunus Ustaz.

Jumping bail

During today’s sitting, the prosecution counsel expressed fear that the defeńdants are likely to jump bail if the judge granted them one.

After an intense debate involving both counsels, the presiding judge granted the accused persons bail and ordered them to deposit their international passports with the court registrar.

Former Kaduna Governor Yero has been under investigation by the anti-graft agency for his alleged involvement in the personal disbursement of N750m used by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2015 election campaign.

Yero was a Commissioner of Finance in Kaduna from 2007 to 2010. He served as Governor of Kaduna from 2012 to 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Read confessions of gang leaders that killed 33 peoplebullet
2 Offa Robbery Gang leader confesses to killing 5 people because they...bullet
3 Ibrahim Idris National Assembly reaffirms vote of no confidence on...bullet

Related Articles

Nyame 5 other ex-governors facing corruption trials in court
Ramalan Yero EFCC arrests former Kaduna governor
EFCC Agency raids home of ex-Jigawa governor
PDP Former Aviation Minister to emerge Kaduna party chairman
Ramalan Yero EFCC detains ex Kaduna Gov over N750m PDP campaign fund
In Kaduna Court remands ex-Governor, Ramalan Yero in prison

Local

Pulse Opinion: Minister of Defence, Dan-Ali, needs to stop defending killer herdsmen
Pulse Opinion Minister of Defence, Dan-Ali, needs to stop defending killer herdsmen
Offa Robbery: APC chieftain wants Saraki arrested
Offa Robbery APC chieftain wants Saraki arrested
ICPC staff pay tributes to late Justice Mustapha Akanbi
ICPC Agency staff eulogise late Akanbi
Enugu Govt confirms death of Governor’s spokesman, Uwakwe Abugu
In Enugu Govt confirms death of Governor’s spokesman, Uwakwe Abugu