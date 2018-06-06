Home > News > Local >

Ex Bauchi Deputy Gov, 5 others appear in court for money laundering

In Bauchi Ex Deputy Gov, 5 others appear in court for money laundering

Others arraigned along with the deputy governor were Alhaji Ahmed Dandija, former Secretary to Bauchi State Government; Alhaji Aminu Hamayo, former Commissioner for Land and Survey, and Dahiru Madaki.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Federal High Court play

Federal High Court

(Sahara Reporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The former Bauchi deputy governor, Alhaji Babayo Gamawa, and five others on Wednesday appeared before the Federal High Court in Bauchi charged with laundering N500 million while in office.

Others arraigned along with the deputy governor were Alhaji Ahmed Dandija, former Secretary to Bauchi State Government; Alhaji Aminu Hamayo, former Commissioner for Land and Survey, and Dahiru Madaki.

Also standing trial are the former Special Adviser to former governor Isa Yuguda on Pilgrims Affairs, Sanusi Sarkin-Aska and former member Bauchi State House of Assembly, Aliyu Jallam.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Gamawa, who is the current National Deputy Chairman of PDP, and his co-defendants were brought before the court by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Abubakar Aliyu, Counsel to the Commission, had urged the court to commence trial of the five out of the six accused persons since the sixth accused Alhaji Ahmed Dandija was not in court after being served court processes alongside others.

Aliyu suggested that the court in the alternative expunge the name of Dandija from the list and the five others should be arraigned.

He said that Dandija, who is said to be on medical trip abroad, would be arraigned on his return.

The counsel urged the court to issue a bench warrant on Dandija so that he could be brought to court for arraignment after being served with notice on motion by his counsel.

Mr Nasiru Malam, Counsel to Dandija, on his part, urged the court not exclude his client from the list because they were jointly arraigned for the same offence.

Malam further urged the court not to arraign his client in absentia as he had travelled out of the country for medical treatment and, moreover, his client was yet to be served.

He said that the court processes for his client was just served on him in court and urged it to delay the arraignment of his client to enable him appear in person to take his plea as the charge was criminal in nature.

Justice Mohammed Shittu, while ruling on the case, said that the court could not arraign the accused persons because the sixth defendant was not in court.

Shittu said that the case before him was criminal in nature, therefore, the defendant must be served in person to enable him appear before the court to take his plea.

He equally refused to issue bench warrant on Dandaji, saying that “it is in our practice that until a defendant refuses to accept a summon he cannot be issued warrant of arrest.’’

The judge ordered that Dandija should be properly served before the adjourned date and released the five other defendants on administrative bail.

He adjourned the case to Sept. 25, for proper arraignment of the defendants. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Read confessions of gang leaders that killed 33 peoplebullet
2 Offa Robbery Gang leader confesses to killing 5 people because they...bullet
3 Ibrahim Idris National Assembly reaffirms vote of no confidence on...bullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo VP says FG will establish 6 innovation hubs in Nigeria
APC See party's list of 35 newly sworn-in state chairpersons
2019 INEC inaugurates Election Monitoring and Support Centre Committee
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU students protest over lack of water and power on campus
Yakubu Dogara Speaker donates food items to Bauchi fire outbreak victims
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Why we were dismissed from ATBU – ATBU lecturers
In Bauchi Gov. Abubakar nominates his Chief of Staff as deputy
JOHESU Bauchi health workers to resume work Monday – Chairman
Culture 137 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them

Local

Sen Sani says Dino Melaye isn't looking good in hospital
Shehu Sani Senate investigates Amnesty Report on alleged ill treatment of women in IDPs camps
Afenifere elder tells NASS to let Buhari go peacefully in 2019
Buhari 'Don't impeach President, let him go peacefully in 2019', Afenifere chieftain tells NASS
Offa Robbery: Read full Police statement on new 'evidence' against Saraki
Offa Robbery Read full Police statement on new 'evidence' against Saraki
Jibrin in trouble again as Dogara asks panel to probe him
Dogara Lawmaker faces suspension again as Speaker asks panel to probe him