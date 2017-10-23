Evans to answer to fresh charges in Lagos court on Friday

The Igbosere division of the Lagos High Court has fixed Friday, October 27, 2017, for the arraignment of notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, on fresh charges of conspiracy and attempted kidnap.

Evans appeared in court early on Monday, October 23, alongside three other suspects to answer to charges brought against him by the Lagos State government.

The new charges include conspiracy and the attempted kidnap of the chairman of The Young Shall Grow Motors, Vincent Obianodo, as Evans was alleged to have murdered a policeman attached to him.

The fresh charges are separate from the ones already filed against him before the Ikeja division of the court, where he pleaded 'not guilty' to two-count charges of conspiracy and kidnapping before Justice Hakeem Oshodi last week.

Evans' counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, argued that his client could not be arraigned until his application challenging the charges and the court's jurisdiction had been determined.

After praying to the court that he would need an adjournment to reply the prosecution, Justice Oloruntoyin Taiwo adjourned the case till October 27.

Evans was arrested by a combined team of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Anti-Kidnap Unit of the Lagos State Police Command at one of his Magodo Phase II GRA, Lagos, home on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

His arrest was followed by revelations of how he successfully carried out kidnappings and made millions of dollars from his victims, eluding the police during his decade-long reign of terror.