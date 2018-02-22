Home > News > Local >

EU condemns Boko Haram’s abduction of schoolgirls in Yobe

Kidnapped Yobe Schoolgirls have not been rescued - State Govt play

A video grab released by Boko Haram in January shows at least 14 of the schoolgirls abducted from Chibok in 2014

(BOKO HARAM/AFP/File)
The delegation of the European Union (EU) to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Thursday condemned the abduction of some schoolgirls in Yobe State.

The EU stated this in a statement by its press Officer, Mr Modestus Chukwulaka, on Thursday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some schoolgirls were reported on Wednesday to have been abducted by Boko Haram insurgents at Government Girls Secondary School Dapchi, in Yobe.

“Targeting children and abducting young girls as they seek to attend school is an attack on our common humanity.’’

The organisation sent its solidarity with the affected families, and the people of Nigeria.

“The girls deserve freedom and a chance to shape their own future.

“The EU remains committed to supporting the Government of Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality.

“We stand resolute to continue our humanitarian and development work, including the rights and protection of girls.

