news

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has said the command will continue to ensure that the state remains the safest in the country.

Danmallam said this in Enugu on Thursday when he declared open a public relations seminar tagged; `First Impression Matters’ organised for police officers and men in the command.

Represented by Mr Oliver Amechi, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Finance and Administration, Danmallam said available records revealed that the state had the lowest crime rate in the country.

He noted that the police did not achieve the feat alone but with the support of the state government, especially Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who did not joke with security issues.

The commissioner also revealed that the command had enjoyed active synergy and cooperation with sister security agencies leading to the enviable record.

Danmallam, however, said that the command would be more proactive to ensure it maintained the enviable height through training, retraining, seminars and special practical sessions.

“The reward for hard work is more work; that is why we have organised this seminar to strengthen the existing synergy between the police and members of the public.

“We tutor our officers and men to be courteous and polite while discharging their duties to members of the public,’’ he said.

The commissioner also thanked the resource persons and members of the public for trusting and relating well with the police in the state.

Prof. Edmund Agbo, Founder of International Bio-Research Institute, Ugwogo-Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area, said that the police always stood at the centre of every development in the world.

“It is necessary for Nigerians to see the positive side of the police since their presence in roads gives confidence and security to most roads users and travellers,’’ Agbo said.

In a goodwill message, Dr Chike Ezeugwu, Chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Enugu State Chapter, thanked the command for organising to enhance professionalism in the force.

“It is good that the ethics and principles of public relations are imbibed by officers and men of the command for effective service delivery at all times,’’ Ezeugwu said.