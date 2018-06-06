Enugu Governor’s spokesman, Uwakwe Abugu is dead

news

The Enugu State Government has confirmed the death of Mr. Uwakwe Abugu, the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor.

A statement from the Commissioner for Information, Mr Ogbuagu Anikwe in Enugu on Tuesday said that Abugu passed on Tuesday in a hospital in India after a protracted illness.

Ogbuagu said that the state Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had visited late Abugu’s Enugu residence at Independence Layout, to condole with the family.

Late Abugu was appointed Chief Press Secretary in June 2015. Before his appointment, he was the South East Bureau Chief of the New Telegraph Newspaper.

The commissioner said that burial arrangement would be announced by the family.

He prayed for the repose of his soul.