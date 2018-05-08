Home > News > Local >

Emzor does not understand why NAFDAC shut down its codeine site

Codeine Emzor does not understand why NAFDAC shut down its production site

The pharmaceutical company said it had fully cooperated with the authorities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emzor does not understand why NAFDAC shut down its codeine site play

A young Nigerian filmed consuming codeine

(BBC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has expressed its confusion over the decision of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to shut down one of its sites where Emzolyn with codeine was produced.

In a raid by the agency on Monday, May 7, 2018, Emzor, Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Limited and Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited had their production sites shut down due to their inability to provide required documents during the inspection of their facilities.

Emzor does not understand why NAFDAC shut down its codeine site play Emzor cough syrup (BBC)

 

The three pharmaceutical companies were implicated in a recent undercover report by the BBC which exposed how senior employees of the companies were contributing to the abuse of codeine-based cough syrups in the country by flooding the black market with their products.

In reaction to the ban, Emzor has released a statement to disclose that only one of its sites was shut down while the rest are operational, noting that it had fully cooperated with the authorities.

The statement read, "NAFDAC have only temporarily sealed one of Emzor's production sites, the liquid line. The rest of Emzor is still operating as normal.

"On Wednesday the 2nd of May NAFDAC inspected one of our production sites where Emzolyn with Codeine was made. There were given full access and our complete cooperation, with no issues raised at the time.

"On Monday the 7th of May, NAFDAC sealed the inspected site without giving us a reason nor an explanation of what the violation of the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Code was and it will be wrong for us to speculate as to the reason why.

"Emzor continues to make good quality affordable medicines for the Nigerian public and the products are still available to buy. We believe in Emzor Wellocracy, unlimited wellness available to all and affordable by all."

Why NAFDAC shut down Emzor, 2 others

In a statement released by NAFDAC's Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, about the operation on Monday, the product lines of the three companies were shut down because they didn't provide needed documents.

She said, "Due to insufficient evidence gathered and apparent resistance to provide needed documents during our inspection on May 2, 2018, at the respective companies in Ilorin and Lagos, respectively, it has become necessary to shut down all the product lines of the three companies - Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Limited, plots 3 & 8, Adewole Industrial Estate, Lubcon Avenue, Ilorin, Kwara State; Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited, 405 Kaima Road, Ilorin, Kwara State and Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ind. Ltd., Ajao Estate, Lagos. This is to allow for a full and comprehensive investigation. The three companies, therefore, remain closed.

"The reopening of the manufacturing companies will depend on the level of cooperation that is shown during the comprehensive investigation."

Following the airing of the BBC documentary, the federal government announced a ban on the use of codeine as an active agent in the production of cough syrup.

After one of its sales representatives was caught on camera boasting about how he supplies large quantities of the codeine cough syrup through illegal channels, the company suspended him and suspended the production of the extremely addictive drug.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Birnin Gwari Full story of how gunmen killed 45 in Kadunabullet
2 Dogara Speaker tears IGP apart after meeting Buhari at the Villabullet
3 Buhari El-Rufai, President react to Kaduna attack that left 45 deadbullet

Related Articles

Politics Codeine: NAFDAC shuts down Emzor, 2 other pharmaceutical companies
Codeine NAFDAC raids 4 pharmaceutical companies in BBC documentary
Drug Abuse '70% of Codeine syrups get into Sambisa forest’ - Senator
Codeine Diet Kano lecturer denies blaming Igbos for drug problem
Lifestyle 2 most popular codeine cough drugs wrecking Nigerian youths
Lifestyle 3 takeaways from BBC Africa's documentary on codeine abuse in Nigeria
Aisha Buhari First Lady says codeine diet among young Nigerians is alarming
Codeine Syrup Emzor suspends production of abused drug after illegal distribution scandal
Lifestyle Emzor Pharmaceuticals suspends distribution of codeine cough drug over abuse
Codeine How thousands of young Nigerians get their hands on drug

Local

Number of people killed in Kaduna attack rises to 71
In Kaduna Number of people killed in Birnin Gwari attack rises to 71
Shehu Sani calls for bomb detectors in mosques, schools
Shehu Sani Senator says Nigeria becoming an AK-47 nation
Nigeria's president, Buhari undergoes another medical trip, one year after disappearing for 103 days
Buhari No 'guarantee' President will return from London after 4 days - Adesina
7 reasons why president declared for 2nd term
Keyamo Buhari nominates campaign spokesman, 6 others for NDIC job