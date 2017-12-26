Home > News > Local >

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu :  Stop opening new varsities, Pro-Chancellor advises FG

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Stop opening new varsities, Pro-Chancellor advises FG

Iwuanyanwu said that the standard of education in Nigerian universities had dropped when compared with what obtained more than 40 years ago.

  • Published:
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu play

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

(Wolexis)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing  Council, University of Calabar, has advised the Federal Government to stop establishing more universities and enhance the standard of existing ones.

Iwuanyanwu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Atta Ikeduru, Imo, on Tuesday.

He said that instead of frequent approval of new universities, government should concentrate on improving standards in the existing ones to produce quality graduates.

Iwuanyanwu said that the standard of education in Nigerian universities had dropped when compared with what obtained more than 40 years ago.

““During our days in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, before the outbreak of the civil war, Nigerian universities were rated among the top universities in the world but the situation today is something else."

“”Government must do something to change the university system, ‘’ he said.

Iwuanyanwu said that the quality of education was central to the advancement of the nation, adding that emphasis must be placed on specialisation by universities for expected gains in the education sector.

The elder statesman expressed support for the restructuring of the country with a view to tackling corruption, repositioning the local government administration and power sector.

““I must commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his courage in embarking on anti-corruption fight.

“”Buhari embarked on War Against Indiscipline as Head of State and now fighting corruption as a civilian president.

““All I want Buhari to do is to extend the anti-corruption fight to all sectors not at the level of leaders alone because a policeman collecting N50 from drivers on the road is involved in corruption.

“ “The one giving gift to somebody in office is also involved,” he said.

The pro-chancellor said that there must be ethical revolution in order to eliminate corruption for Nigeria to get things right.

On the lingering petrol scarcity, Iwuanyanwu advised the Federal Government to construct refineries in all the 36 states as a way of ending the recurrent challenges associated with short supply of petroleum products. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osinbajo Vice President sells petrol, interacts with people on queue in...bullet
2 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
3 Fuel Scarcity NNPC, DPR uncover illegal reservoirs in Abujabullet

Related Articles

Seriake Dickson NDU Pro-chancellor lauds Governor’s move to re-position institution
Peter Okebukola Stop treating teachers like “Libya Slaves,” says professor
Osinbajo VP proposes private partnership in varsity funding
LASU Dismissal of ASUU chairman, deputy, 13 others not political, says VC
Aregbesola Osun Gov appoints Semiu Okanlawon as SA
Obasanjo OBJ is the best President Nigeria ever had –Afe Babalola
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader meets Igbo leaders in Enugu behind closed doors
Buhari President mourns Adeleke, describes him as gentle and kind-hearted
Isiaka Adeleke 7 Things you should know about late Osun Senator
Corruption EFCC arraigns Ogunlewe, UNAAB VC, Bursar for alleged N409m fraud

Local

NSCDC moves to curb hoarding of fuel in Enugu
Fuel Scarcity NSCDC deploys personnel to filling stations
Buhari felicitates with House Speaker, Dogara at 50
Dogara Buhari felicitates with House Speaker at 50
Lai Mohammed explains why FG plans to use $1b for fight against insurgency
Lai Mohammed Minister explains why FG plans to use $1b for fight against insurgency
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
In Enugu NSCDC deploys personnel to filling stations