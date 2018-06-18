Pulse.ng logo
Emir of Gusau confers traditional title on Gov. Yari

Ibrahim Bello Emir of Gusau confers traditional title on Gov. Yari

The Emir announced the conferment of the new traditional title to the governor at his palace in Gusau on Sunday when the governor led the state government delegation to the palace for Sallah homage.

The Emir of Gusau in Zamfara, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, has conferred a traditional title of “Garzon Gusau” on the state governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari.

The Emir announced the conferment of the new traditional title to the governor at his palace in Gusau on Sunday when the governor led the state government delegation to the palace for Sallah homage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the title Garzo means “Hero”.

Bello said the Gusau Emirate Council decided to confer the title on the governor following his good contributions for the development of the emirate and people of the state.

We confer him with this title for the great support given to the traditional institutions across the state, especially the construction of new palace to this emirate”,

“It is part of the tradition of this emirate to honour leaders and people of the emirate who contributed to the development of the emirate and entire state ‘’,he said.

The Emir also thanked the state government for executing various development projects across the state and pledged continued support to the state government in executing various development projects for the citizens of the state.

Governor Yari thanked the emirate for the honour given to him and assured them that he would continue to work for the development of the state.

He said he was at the emirate for Sallah homage.

“It is my annual activity to visit our royal fathers during Sallah period.

“We are using this medium to discuss with them on how to find lasting solution to the dwindling security situation facing the state”, he said.

Yari, who a day before said he had resigned his role as the chief security officer, urged traditional rulers in the state to call meetings to discuss the security challenges in their respective areas.

The governor was accompanied by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi and state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman and some other officials of the state.

