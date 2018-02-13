Home > News > Local >

Emir of Daura commends INEC on electoral reforms

Alhaji Umar Farouk Emir of Daura commends INEC on electoral reforms

Farouk made the commendation in Daura on Tuesday when he received Alhaji Jibrin Zarewa, the newly deployed Resident Electoral Commissioner  (REC) to Katsina State who paid a courtesy call on him.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk,  has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing electoral reforms that would add quality and sanitize the  electoral process.

Farouk, who lauded the ongoing Continuous Voter registration exercise said the proposed electronic voting system and the use of smart card readers in election would drastically reduced instances of electoral anomalies

He reiterated the commitment of the traditional institution to continue to support the electoral body in executing its mandate.

Earlier in his remarks, Alhaji Jibrin Zarewa assured the emir that  the commission would discharge its mandate without fear or favour and urged for the support of the traditional institution.

Zarewa noted that the conduct of a  free  and fair elections brings political stability and promote peace, unity and progress.

