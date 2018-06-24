Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Emir of Bauchi lauds UNICEF intervention in educating African children

Rilwanu Adamu Emir of Bauchi lauds UNICEF intervention in educating African children

Rilwanu made the commendation on Saturday during interactive session with school children organised by the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with UNICEF, Bauchi office in Bauchi.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emir of  Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu play

Emir of  Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu

(The Guardian Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Emir of  Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, has applauded the various interventions by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) toward educating African children.

Rilwanu made the commendation on Saturday during interactive session with school children organised by the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with UNICEF, Bauchi office in Bauchi.

The session, which was to commemorate the Day of the African Child in Bauchi had participants from Alkaleri, Bauchi, Ganjuwa and Toro Local government Areas of the state.

The emir said that UNICEF in its  various interventions, complemented government’s efforts toward
ensuring that school children were enrolled, mentored and mobilised to obtain basic education.

He added that “we appreciate the various contributions by UNICEF in the area of education because it has complemented government’s efforts toward providing basic education for our children.”

The representative of UNICEF, Bauchi office, Mr Samuel Kaalu, advised children to adhere to parental and school guides for successful educational process.

According to him, the future generation needs to be educated to foster national development.

He commended the Bauchi State Government over its interventions in various educational programmes, adding that the Child Rights Act should be domesticated to ensure that children were well catered for.

The Chief Counsel, Bauchi State Ministry of Justice, Mr Sabiu Gumba, said that the Child Rights Act had yet to be presented to the ministry for action.

Mr Abubakar Mansur, the Director of Planing, Research and Statistics, Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) said that the board was committed to ensuring all facilities were provided in schools across the state.

He added that “the board is committed to ensuring that facilities are provided to suit the girl-child.

“We are mobilising parents, communities and other stakeholders to ensure that enrollment drives campaign.”

Various activities were conducted to commemorate the Day of the African Child by children, which had “Leave No Child Behind in Education as ts theme for this year, including a walk on major streets in Bauchi metropolis, debate competition. (NAN)” 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 APC Convention Yahaya Bello, Lai Mohammed 'stranded' as Police, Civil...bullet
2 2018 Budget NASS says it increased its budget by N14.5bn to buy...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 This is how Osinbajo watched Nigeria beat Icelandbullet

Related Articles

"Up North" Why and how Governor of Bauchi made his acting debut in movie starring Banky W, Rahama Sadau
Buhari President lands in Jigawa for 2-day visit
Sadiq Abubakar Bauchi metropolis agog as Chief of Air Staff’s son weds Yuguda’s daughter
Buhari Unity of Nigeria my paramount objective, says President
Tinubu All aggrieved APC blocs Asiwaju must reconcile before 2019
Buhari President loses niece, sister-in-law within 24 hours
Aisha Buhari First Lady reiterates commitment to improve lives of women, youths
Aisha Buhari First lady in Bauchi for graduation ceremony
Buhari President mourns Emir of Katagum’s death

Local

APC National Convention Delegates patronise local eateries
All the insults Buhari, Jonathan's aides threw at themselves
Garba Shehu President Buhari’s visit to Morocco: 6 quick Takeaways
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN) has revealed that the Department of State Security (DSS) arrested his client for supporting the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).
Enyinnaya Abaribe DSS arrested Senator for supporting IPOB – Lawyer
DPR sealing petrol a station
In Lagos State Government seals fuel station over pollution