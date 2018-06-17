Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Electricity generation to national grid drops by 1,087.6MW-TCN

Electricity Generation to national grid drops by 1,087.6MW-TCN

According to a statement by Mrs Ndidi Mbah TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs in Abuja on Sunday, the drop in electricity generated into the national grid was resulting in load shedding nationwide.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gas pipeline rupture causes drop in power supply play

Electricity Power grid

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says there has been a drop in the electricity generated  into the national grid by a  total of 1,087.6Mega Watts of Power.

According to a statement by Mrs Ndidi Mbah TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs in Abuja on Sunday, the drop in electricity generated into the national grid was resulting in load shedding nationwide.

TCN said the load shedding was necessary to maintain stability of the grid.

According to TCN, the sharp drop of power generated  was occasioned by gas pipeline rupture on June 15, and technical issues at the Shell gas wells on  June 16.

TCN explained that six thermal power generating stations were currently unable to generate electricity and have therefore been shut down due to the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) pipeline incident.

The company listed the affected power stations to include Ihovbor, Azura, Omotosho gas, Geregu gas, Olorunsogo gas, Sapele and the Egbin power stations .

TCN said the six power generating thermal stations had managed to generate 60MW only on each of its units, losing a total of 211MW.

The company also said  Afam VI power station was shut down so that Shell oil company could resolve its gas well issues to enable it commence gas supply to Afam VI power station.

“With a total loss of 1,087.6MW into the grid, the transmission system has become quite fragile and  TCN is working hard to avert a collapse of the system, by engaging in load-shedding.

“Load-shedding, is to ensure that available generation is commensurate with what is allocated to DisCos nationwide, to create a balance and avert grid instability.“

The TCN spokesperson also said NGC was  making efforts to ensure that the gas pipeline issues are resolved to restore normal gas supply to affected power generating stations,to enable them generate into the grid.

The company also said  that Shell had in the morning hours of  June 17 resolved its gas well issue and gas supply partially restored to Afam VI power station.

TCN also noted that there was no collapse of the grid as was  reported in some quarters.

The company appealed for understanding, adding that TCN engineers were working hard  to maintain stability of the grid, pending completion of repairs of  gas pipeline by NGC and restoration of full gas supply to affected generating stations.

Meanwhile, many parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had been out  of supply in the past two days.

In a telephone interview, AEDC’s Head of Corporate Communication, Mr Fadipe Oyebode, attributed the non supply and load shedding in some areas to the limited allocation from the national grid to AEDC.

Oyebode  said AEDC was only allocated 194.58MW from the grid on June 16, out  its total 11 per cent total allocation hence its inability to  fully supply to its customers.

He, however said that the situation has improved as AEDC’s allocation  for June 17, stood at 330.44MW

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President says Ramadan fast has made him healthier to lead Nigeriabullet
2 June 12 How Kudirat Abiola fought with IBB’s wife in Aso Rockbullet
3 Buhari President's aide, Lauretta, calls Christian association "CAN...bullet

Related Articles

PHCN Gas pipeline rupture causes drop in power supply
World We can't stop the hackers
2019 Presidency I'll provide uninterrupted power supply in six months – Aspirant
World Treasury department hits Russia with new sanctions
Donald Duke Ex-Governor officially declares to run for president in 2019
United States 'Mission impossible' for America cities that want to respect Paris climate deal
EP Review Modenine ages with grace on Long Story Short
Democracy Day 2018 Buhari says Nigerians are enjoying more power, using less generators
Buhari 10 things we learnt from president's democracy day speech

Local

Gas pipeline rupture causes drop in power supply
PHCN Gas pipeline rupture causes drop in power supply
The blasts targetted people returning from celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday, in an attack bearing all the hallmarks of Boko Haram
Boko Haram Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno state
Prominent lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has threatened to sue parties that sell nomination forms to individuals seeking to hold offices on their platforms.
Femi Falana Lawyer threatens to sue political parties over nomination fees
IDPs say soldiers raped them but they were forced to deny it
Boko Haram 2000 IDPs return to Guzamala LGA to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr 6 years after – Army