El-Rufai to demolish another house owned by Senator Hunkuyi

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has directed the demolition of another building which belongs to one of his opponents, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi.

Hunkuyi, a member of the APC representing Kaduna North in the 8th Senate has been issued a 30-day demolition notice of his residence at Inuwa Wada Road.

The senator is part of the new APC faction in the state that suspended El-Rufai from the party.

Prior to the faction's break out, Hunkunyi was suspended, and 28 others were expelled from the APC in the state for alleged anti-party activities.

On Tuesday, February 20, 2018, the state government demolished Hunkuyi's house at 11B Sambo Close in the state. The building also served as the secretariat for the new APC faction.

The government said the demolition was not politically motivated but part of an exercise to rid the state of illegal structures.

The Director-General of the Kaduna State Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Ibrahim Husseini, said the building was demolished for "non-payment of ground rent since 2010."

He explained that due process was followed and that the state government only revoked the land on which the building was cited after the owners failed to pay land charges and comply with government directives.

After revoking the land, Husseini said, the state government allocated it to the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency "for the purpose of developing and maintaining a public park that will provide a green area and a serene place for recreation in that residential neighbourhood."

The government warned all title owners to comply with the terms of the allocation or risk suffering a similar fate.

Act of terror

The APC faction had described the government's actions as an "act of terror".

Last week Thursday, the faction opened the parallel office Hunkuyi was suspended.

Speaking to Channels TV, a Chieftain of the APC loyal to the new faction, Mikaiah Tokwak, said the action has confirmed their views that their constitutionally guaranteed rights to free association is under attack.

The Senate has also berated the state government for demolishing the building.