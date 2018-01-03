Home > News > Local >

El-Rufai :  Kaduna Governor releases 10 prisoners

The Governor also granted pardon to Captain Idris Mohammed, a retired soldier and ex-convict, who completed his prison term in 1985.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has granted clemency to 10 prisoners in the state and approved their immediate release.

El-Rufa’i in a statement said the gesture was to extend compassion to deserving prisoners during New Year.

It said that the governor’s action was based on the recommendations of the Kaduna State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy and in line with the provisions of Section 212 of the Constitution.

The 10 prisoners were serving jail terms ranging from three to six years, with less than six months left to complete their terms.

Those granted pardoned for their good behavior are Habibu IliyasuIbrahim Mohammed, Ibrahim AuwaluAbubakar Abdullahi and Shehu Usman.

Others were, Ibrahim StephenSaidu Idris, Ashimu DanmutuwaKabiru Mohammed and  Aliyu Yusuf.

El-Rufai said the pardon granted Capt. Mohammed to remove the stigma of being an ex-convict. 

