Ekiti lawmakers hold special sitting under link bridge

news

Members of the Ekiti House of Assembly held a special sitting under the Ado-Ekiti Flyover on Monday, May 28, 2018.

According to the lawmakers, the special sitting is a symbolic way of showing their support for the guber candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

The Nation reports that they also agreed to preserve the work of Governor Ayo Fayose by making sure Olusola wins during the governorship election coming up in July.

No vacancy

The Ekiti state lawmakers also declared that there is no vacancy in the government House, adding that the state is a no go area for rigging.

They said that they will resist any plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government to manipulate the upcoming election.

The House Speaker, Kola Oluwawole said “This is plenary is a special one in the sense that the government of the day has performed excellently well and we are elated and we have decided to come to the open to commend the immeasurable and outstanding performance of Fayose in executing various project in the state.

“I want to correct an impression, have only one member in suspension the six others not here have obtained permission.

“This is to correct an impression that some people are boasting that 10 of us are decamping, that is a fallacy. Fayemi is a serial loser who has never won any election, the last one was through judicial abracadabra. He will lose in July 14.

“I say this for record, that we are a united house, dogged, cannot be intimidated, nor harassed or kidnapped. We have unalloyed and unshakable commitment to Fayose who has demonstrated to the whole that he is committed to the service of humanity in Ekiti.

ALSO READ: Fayose wants to disqualify Fayemi by all means

“The kind of mammoth crowd that witnessed the flyover commissioning was tsunamic, and astonishing. We declare our total loyalty to the administration of Governor Fayose, we call on the people of Ekiti to show support as a payback for Fayose by voting Eleka and Ogunsakin on July 14.

“It is a divine mandate that will b executed not only by the masses but also the host or heaven.”

Fayemi will be disgraced

Meanwhile, the Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose has said that the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi will be disgraced during the Ekiti governorship election slated to hold on July 14, 2018.

Fayemi is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).