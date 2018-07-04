news

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has warned men and officers of the Ekiti state police command not to help politicians to manipulate results.

Idris also said that the responsibility of the police includes ensuring that the will of the voters prevail during elections.

The Police IG, said this at a conference held to sensitise officers and men of the Ekiti state police command on their roles during the July 14, 2018 Ekiti governorship election.

Idris was represented at the event by Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) commander, ACP Abayomi Shogunle.

Report election malpractice

The police boss also called on members of the public to report any policeman seen aiding the manipulation or rigging of results.

Idris reminded the policemen that the force has tried and punished some of their colleagues who allegedly misbehaved during the 2014 Ekiti governorship election.

He said “We have no business being partisan. Our duty is to provide security for the electorate, election observers, ballot materials on the day of election and nothing more.

“You could recollect that those officers that were accused to have misbehaved in 2014 in Ekiti State have been investigated and punished by the authorities.

“I want you to be professional in your duties and wherever you are posted to. The police work is like a service to the people. Don’t intimidate anybody to please politicians. You must think of your careers in the Force and prevent enjoyment of one day from destroying it.”

Don’t spoil your future

The Police IG advised the police officers not to allow politicians ‘spoil their name’ and their future.

He also said any member of the police force found misbehaving during the governorship election will be dismissed.

“I know your salaries are not big, but there is dignity in contentment. Don’t allow these moneybags to spoil your names and your future.

ALSO READ: Security agencies to jointly deploy 30,000 personnel during Ekiti election

“Election will come and go and later politicians shall realign and become friends while you will be in trouble, facing it all alone.

“We are saying that we are going to dismiss whoever found guilty of misbehavior in this election. If we have strong evidence against you, we will also take legal action against you as well,” he added.

IGP is corrupt

Some policemen who were reportedly protesting the non-payment of their salaries in Maiduguri, Borno state on Monday, July 2, 2018, alleged that Ibrahim Idris is corrupt.

According to the aggrieved Mobile Policemen, the IG has subjected them to inhumane treatment.

They also accused the police boss of selling promotions to people who have connections.