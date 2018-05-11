Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s wife calls for prayers

news

Wife of Ekiti State governor, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose, on Friday urged the people of the state to pray for the success of the July 14 governorship election in the state.

She spoke on Friday during a courtesy visit of the management of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH ) to her office in Ado-Ekiti.

Mrs Fayose stressed the need for daily prayers by the indigenes, urging them not to leave everything to the politicians alone.

She said that there was need for collective effort to ensure peace in Ekiti State, hence all hands should be on deck in terms of prayers.

The governor’s wife charged the people to pray for God’s will to prevail.

She appealed to them to support continuity in the state, for the next governor to continue from where her husband would stop.

The Chief Medical Director of EKSUTH, Dr Kolawole Ogundipe, appreciated the wife of the governor for receiving them warmly.

He thanked her for her regular visits to the hospital to pay bills of indigent citizens.

The doctor assured her that they would continue to pray for the peace of the state and for the forthcoming election.