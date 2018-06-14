Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Eid-el-Fitr: I-G orders massive deployment of police Personnel

Eid-el-Fitr I-G orders massive deployment of police Personnel

The Force spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said Idris directed Zonal AIGs and Commissioners of police in charge of zones and states commands to beef up security.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police receive 604 cases of misconduct against personnel in 4th quarter play

Police receive 604 cases of misconduct against personnel in 4th quarter

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Inspector General of Police (I-G) Mr Ibrahim Idris has ordered massive deployment of personnel throughout the country for the Eid-El-fitr celebration.

The Force spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said Idris directed Zonal AIGs and Commissioners of police in charge of zones and states commands to beef up security.

Moshood said that they are also expected to beef up security at all Eid praying grounds and other venues of celebration throughout the Country.

This operation will cover recreation centres, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities,”he said.

He said that Federal Highway patrol Teams and Anti-Crime patrols have been deployed along major roads and Highways throughout the country.

“They are under strict instruction to be civil, polite and firm in carrying out their duties,” he said.

He said that police visibility patrols and surveillance would be maintained, raiding of criminal hideouts, black spots currently ongoing throughout the country.

The spokesman said that this was aimed at removing criminal elements from the society, adding that it would be sustained all through the period of the celebration and beyond.

“The Nigeria Police Force is hereby imploring members of the public to cooperate with police personnel deployed in their localities.

“The Inspector-general of police once again wishes the Muslim faithful and all Nigerians happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration,”he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 June 12 Obasanjo apologises to Buhari for missing MKO Abiola's award...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential, and...bullet
3 Dariye "Have mercy, prisons are congested," ex-governor begs courtbullet

Related Articles

Eid-el-Fitr AIG orders beef up of security in Edo, Delta, Bayelsa
Finance Nigeria's central bank supports forex market with $210 million ahead of Eid-el-Fitr celebration
Eid-El-Fitr Conservator-General urges Nigerians to patronise National Parks
Eid-El-Fitr NSCDC deploys 1,225 personnel for security in Niger
Eid- El Fitr FG declares Friday, Monday, public holidays
In Borno Suicide bomber kills self in failed suicide attempt in market
In Sokoto Eid el-Fitr: Civil servants to get advance salary
Culture Explore cultural tourism in Nigeria
Pulse List African Festivals to watch out for in 2018

Local

Buhari to sign 2018 Budget next week
Buhari You’ve influenced our lives in immeasurable ways, president tells Chief Ade-Ojo
Only the blind won’t see President Buhari’s achievements – Adesina
Femi Adesina FG approves N185bn for rehabilitation, reconstruction of 14 roads nationwide
Mike Okiro
Ikechukwu Ani Commission approves promotion of 3,665 senior police officers
Weather Forecast - NiMet
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thunderstorms, rains on Thursday