Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Eid el-Fitr: Civil servants to get advance salary in Sokoto

In Sokoto Eid el-Fitr: Civil servants to get advance salary

The approval is announced by a statement signed by Malam Abdullahi Danko, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Public Affairs, in Sokoto.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sokoto partners World Bank on 500km rural roads play

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal

(The Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Saturday approved the payment of advance salary to the civil servants in the state to enable them to celebrate Eid el-Fitr.

The approval is announced by a statement signed by Malam Abdullahi Danko, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Public Affairs, in Sokoto.

The statement quoted the state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Saidu Umar, as saying that the gesture was to let the civil servants celebrate the Eid el-Fitr without financial difficulties.

It said that the payment would be deducted from salaries of the beneficiaries within the next three months, beginning from the end of June.

Danko restated that the state government was committed to implementing programmes that would improve the well-being of the civil servants and entire citizens of the state

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sani Abacha 20 years after the death of the late Head of State, what is...bullet
2 Offa Robbery 3 bank robbers were on condolence visit 2 days after...bullet
3 Obasanjo Ex-President cries out, says Buhari is trying to hang a...bullet

Related Articles

National Assembly Lawmakers loyal to Buhari ask colleagues not to drag NASS into personal issues with Police
nPDP Osinbajo meets Saraki, Dogara, others as mass defection looms in APC
APC Crisis Defection talks advance as Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, other aggrieved members meet
Buhari This is why Obasanjo and president are fighting again
In Sokoto APC Congress: Information Commissioner emerges chairman
Drug Abuse Northern governors’ wives call for concerted efforts to tackle menace
Rauf Aregbesola Osun governor mourns oyo speaker, Tambuwal’s aide
In Sokoto Imam Imam, Gov Tambuwal's spokesperson, is dead
Imam Imam Shahararren dan jarida kuma hadimin gwamnan jihar Sokoto ya rasu

Local

 
In Adamawa WHO warns cholera outbreak may spread to Cameroon
President Buhari
June 12 Buhari should also appease Igbos – Ohanaeze
Building collapse claims 3 in Zaria, 7 others injured
In Zaria SEMA donates relief materials to building collapse victims
Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu
In Kaduna Troops neutralise 12 bandits