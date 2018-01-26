EFCC seizes Babachir Lawal's bank accounts

news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen the bank accounts belonging to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.

President Muhammadu Buhari fired Lawal after an initial suspension, on October 30, 2017.

Lawal got into trouble after he awarded a contract to clear invasive grass species in the Northeast, to a company in which he retains substantial interest.

The contract was worth over N200M.

On January 24, 2018, Lawal reported at the EFCC office in Abuja and was subsequently detained.

Punch is reporting that the anti-graft agency has now gone a step further by freezing Lawal’s accounts and that of his company, Rholavision Engineering.

Engineering and grass

The newspaper quotes a source at the EFCC as saying: “As part of investigations into the former SGF, we have frozen the accounts of his companies which he allegedly awarded a N223m consultancy contract for the removal of invasive plant species in Komadugu, Yobe Water Channels.

“We are also tracing several accounts where monies were paid into and will find out their role in the alleged fraud. No stone will be left unturned.

“The SGF is still in our custody but he is giving us full cooperation.

“Rholavision Engineering Limited had been awarded a contract to cut grass, despite it being registered as an ICT company.

“Lawal’s firm was established by Lawal in 1990 for the purpose of ICT and not for agro-business. So, his associates will also explain why they got a contract to cut grass. They will also be asked to provide evidence of tax payment and all other necessary documents”.

Here’s a timeline of how Lawal went from presidential palace to EFCC prison.