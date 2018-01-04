EFCC says it secured 189 convictions in 2017

news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has claimed that it secured as many as 189 convictions in 2017.

The anti-graft agency often comes in for plenty of stick from opposition elements and pundits alike; for making a mess of its anti-corruption cases in courts and embarking on 'witch-hunts' in the name of reining in allegedly corrupt persons.

However, in a tweet posted on January 4, 2018, the EFCC claims its 189 convictions secured in a calendar year, is a milestone in the war against corruption in Nigeria.

The breakdown was given as follows:

Abuja - 43

Enugu - 13

Gombe - 10

Kaduna - 1

Kano - 33

Lagos - 61

Maiduguri - 1

Port-Harcourt - 27

President Muhammadu Buhari has retained Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the EFCC in the face of a back-to-back rejection of the nominee by lawmakers.