EFCC says it secured 189 convictions in 2017

The EFCC says it secured as many as 189 convictions in 2017 alone.

EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has claimed that it secured as many as 189 convictions in 2017.

The anti-graft agency often comes in for plenty of stick from opposition elements and pundits alike; for making a mess of its anti-corruption cases in courts and embarking on 'witch-hunts' in the name of reining in allegedly corrupt persons.

However, in a tweet posted on January 4, 2018, the EFCC claims its 189 convictions secured in a calendar year, is a milestone in the war against corruption in Nigeria.

The breakdown was given as follows:

Abuja - 43

Enugu - 13

Gombe - 10

Kaduna - 1

Kano - 33

Lagos - 61

Maiduguri - 1

Port-Harcourt - 27

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has retained Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the EFCC in the face of a back-to-back rejection of the nominee by lawmakers.

