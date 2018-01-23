EFCC re-arraigns 2 over N7.3bn Fidelity Bank fraud

news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday brought two men: Chris Ejere and Edoma Omagha before an Ikeja High Court for allegedly defrauding Fidelity Bank of N7.3 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ejere and Edoma were arraigned alongside three companies- Danium Energy Services Ltd., Sibet Oil Services Ltd. and Rhombi Energy Ltd., as well as Kehinde Ogbor and Loveth Ogbor.

The co-defendants are currently at large.

Ejere and Edoma, however, pleaded not guilty to a 10-count charge of conspiracy and forgery.

NAN reports that they had previously been arraigned before Justice Agnes Nicol-Clay of the Igbosere Division of the Lagos State High Court.

The case was, however, transferred to Ikeja High Court and assigned to Justice Sherifat Solebo, who presides over a Special Offences Court to expedite hearing.

According to Mr Idris Mohammed, the EFCC prosecutor, the defendants committed the offences between January and February 2017.

“Danium Energy Services Ltd. allegedly approached the petitioner, (Fidelity Bank Plc) between Jan.17 and Feb. 9, 2017.

“They wanted the bank to finance three different purchase orders for the sale of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) to Total Nigeria Plc, with a cumulative face value of N12.1 billion.

“The bank allegedly financed two of the purchase orders to the tune of N7.3 billion, after due confirmation from Total Nigeria Plc.

“The products were supplied by Sibet Oil Services Ltd. and Rhombi Energy Ltd. and discharged at the Ibeto Tank Farm, Apapa,” he said.

According to the prosecution, the bank engaged an independent surveyor, International Logistics and Fulfillment Services Ltd., which confirmed the existence of the products at Ibeto Tank Farm as well as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

However, when Fidelity Bank approached Total Nigeria Plc for repayment, it was discovered that the purchase orders were allegedly forged by the defendants.

Justice Solebo ordered that the defendants should continue to enjoy the bail conditions earlier granted them by Justice Nicol-Clay.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 20 for commencement of trial.