Home > News > Local >

EFCC re-arraigns 2 over N7.3bn Fidelity Bank fraud

EFCC Agency re-arraigns 2 over N7.3bn Fidelity Bank fraud

Ejere and Edoma, however, pleaded not guilty to a 10-count charge of conspiracy and forgery.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EFCC arraigns judge over corruption allegations play

EFCC Operatives

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday brought two men: Chris Ejere and Edoma Omagha before an Ikeja High Court for allegedly defrauding Fidelity Bank of N7.3 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ejere and Edoma were arraigned alongside three companies- Danium Energy Services Ltd., Sibet Oil Services Ltd. and Rhombi Energy Ltd., as well as Kehinde Ogbor and Loveth Ogbor.

The co-defendants are currently at large.

Ejere and Edoma, however, pleaded not guilty to a 10-count charge of conspiracy and forgery.

NAN reports that they had previously been arraigned before Justice Agnes Nicol-Clay of the Igbosere Division of the Lagos State High Court.

The case was, however, transferred to Ikeja High Court and assigned to Justice Sherifat Solebo, who presides over a Special Offences Court to expedite hearing.

According to Mr Idris Mohammed, the EFCC prosecutor, the defendants committed the offences between January and February 2017.

“Danium Energy Services Ltd. allegedly approached the petitioner, (Fidelity Bank Plc) between Jan.17 and Feb. 9, 2017.

“They wanted the bank to finance three different purchase orders for the sale of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) to Total Nigeria Plc, with a cumulative face value of N12.1 billion.

“The bank allegedly financed two of the purchase orders to the tune of N7.3 billion, after due confirmation from Total Nigeria Plc.

“The products were supplied by Sibet Oil Services Ltd. and Rhombi Energy Ltd. and discharged at the Ibeto Tank Farm, Apapa,” he said.

According to the prosecution, the bank engaged an independent surveyor, International Logistics and Fulfillment Services Ltd., which confirmed the existence of the products at Ibeto Tank Farm as well as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

However, when Fidelity Bank approached Total Nigeria Plc for repayment, it was discovered that the purchase orders were allegedly forged by the defendants.

Justice Solebo ordered that the defendants should continue to enjoy the bail conditions earlier granted them by Justice Nicol-Clay.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 20 for commencement of trial. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity If you are wondering why petrol queues made a return,...bullet
2 In Delta Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, attack 3 menbullet
3 Obasanjo You must step on the toes of your friends – Ex-President...bullet

Related Articles

Chimaroke Nnamani N4.5bn fraud charge: Ex-Gov's absence in court again stalls trial
Robert Azibaola EFCC says GEJ’s cousin got $40m from $1.2B arms deal fraud
Ibrahim Magu Ekpenyong, Oke must be made to face the law – EFCC boss says
Diezani EFCC uncovers another $1.3bn withdrawn from NNPC account by ex-minister
Orji Uzor Kalu EFCC calls more witnesses in ex-governor’s N3.2B alleged fraud trial

Local

Nigeria: Hundreds of thousands received food and assistance in 2016
In Northern Nigeria ICRC scales up humanitarian response — Aleksandra Mosimann
Buhari meets Tinubu, Akande, other APC chieftains after Obasanjo criticism
Olusegun Obasanjo Ex-President commends President Buhari over fight against corruption, insurgency
An anti-corruption group, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, logo
Auwal Rafsanjani CISLAC urges FG to end herders/farmers clashes
Abdulmajid Danbilki Commander, a strong supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, in an interview speaking on Buhari’s return to London after his long medical vacation
Dan’Bilki Commander Police arraign Buhari’s long-term campaigner for defamation of character