Home > News > Local >

EFCC invites Okonjo-Iweala over $250m missing from Abacha loot

Okonjo-Iweala EFCC invites ex-minister over $250m missing from Abacha loot

The withdrawn $250 million was released to the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) without appropriation.

  • Published:
EFCC invites Okonjo-Iweala over $250m missing from Abacha loot play

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

(Business news)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to explain the withdrawal of about $250 million from the $500 million loot recovered from the family of late Head of State, Sani Abacha.

According to a report by The Nation, EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, approved the letter of invitation which has been sent to the former minister who served two terms under former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

The invitation was based on a recommendation by detectives investigating the whereabouts of the $500 million loot as the withdrawn $250 million was released to the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) without appropriation.

The Nation's report also noted that about $36,155,000 (N13,015,800 billion) out of the $250million was also withdrawn in cash "without any purpose" on March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 18th of 2015.

A source said, "Following preliminary findings, a strong recommendation was made to the Acting EFCC chairman for an interactive session with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

"Magu has approved the invitation of the ex-minister. We have dispatched a letter of invitation to her. We are hopeful that she will respond.

"Her presence is necessary because there were issues about the $250million released especially why $36,155,000 (N13,015,800billion) was withdrawn in cash.

"She needs to assist the EFCC team on what became of the balance  of $250million which was yet to be traced.

"She has to explain  why some of the funds were diverted to  extraneous matters including media services, opinion polls and personal matters."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
2 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram custody reportedly...bullet
3 Melaye Police rearrest notorious jailbreakers linked to Senatorbullet

Related Articles

Abacha Loot 2 Nigerian lawyers to earn N6bn from recovery of $321m
Innoson Motors Innocent Chukwuma challenges court’s jurisdiction to hear suit against him
Pulse Opinion Why are 'Men of God' obsessed with killing Buhari?
Malabu Oil Scam 5 ways AGF Malami is messing with Buhari's head over deal
Kemi Adeosun Nigeria, biggest loser of illicit financial flows in Africa – Minister
Dino Melaye Senator says FG’s alleged plan to arraign him will not stop his criticisms
Alex Ekwueme Late Ekwueme was a deputy I trusted – Shagari
Muhammadu Buhari President returns to Abuja after his inauguration as AU Anti-Corruption Champion

Local

IPMAN says scarcity of petrol continues without product to load
Stephen Innes Oil prices rise due to lower U.S. drilling activity
Buhari offers repentant Boko Haram members amnesty
Boko Haram UN condemns continuous attack on civilians in Northeast
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja for London on a 10-day vacation at the Nnamdi Azikwke International Airport Abuja, Nigeria, June 6, 2016 REUTERS/Stringer
Buhari President going to rest in London, says Presidency
President Buhari mourns Winnie Mandela, says Africa has lost courageous woman
Samson Itegboje Nigeria has moved forward under Buhari – Ambassador