EFCC, ICPC must investigate alleged $25bn scam - SERAP

NNPC Scandal EFCC, ICPC must investigate alleged $25bn scam - SERAP

Kachikwu and Baru, however, on Tuesday held a reconciliation meeting in Abuja, where they were seen interacting cheerfully.

Baru and Kachikwu play

NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru and Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the anti-corruption agencies to investigate the alleged $25 billion oil contract scam in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu had petitioned  President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru, of $25 billion contract scam.

The minister also alleged that Baru makes unilateral decisions, sidelining him and other key members of the NNPC board.

Reacting to the allegations, Baru had said he is not legally mandated him to discuss contracts with Kachikwu.

The Executive Director of SERAP, Adetokunbo Mumuni, said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should uncover what really transpired contracts process in the NNPC.

"I don’t want to take sides with anybody but the oil sector needs to be put straight and due process must be followed in the award of contracts," Mumuni said.

"The investigators such as the EFCC and the ICPC must come into this matter. They must investigate transparently and release the report of that probe.

"This is necessary so that Nigerians can know what has transpired. Was due process followed? Was the process of awarding the contracts free of corruption? It is only when this has been determined that this government can prove that its anti-graft war is real.

"The NNPC has been in existence since 1977 under Olusegun Obasanjo as military head of state and Muhammadu Buhari was the first minister of petroleum and there was provision for a governing board. So, investigators will be the ones to tell us if there was corruption or not."

However, following Buhari's separate meetings with Kachikwu and Baru, the two on Tuesday held a reconciliation meeting in Abuja, where they were seen interacting cheerfully.

It was gathered that after looking into fact-sheet presented by Baru in defense of the allegations, the presidency found him not guilty of any corrupt practices or misconduct.

