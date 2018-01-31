Home > News > Local >

Edo Govt marshal plans to combat Lassa fever

Lassa Fever Edo Govt marshal plans to combat disease

The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, disclosed this after the weekly State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by Gov. Godwin Obaseki in Benin on Wednesday.

Doctor tests positive to Lassa Fever in Kogi play

A rat is being used for test on the Lassa Fever virus.

(The Union)
The Edo Goverment has approved a marshal plan to contain the spread of Lassa fever and provision of essential materials for health centres to address any emergency in the state.

Ohonbamu said the governor had taken proactive steps and met with stakeholders in the health sector and other allied sectors on how to address and prevent further spread of the disease.

He said that some of the steps taken include provision of potable water, dialysis machine and essential drugs at the Institute of Lassa Fever Research and Control, Irrua, and increased enlightenment campaigns.

The commissioner also said that the EXCO had approved N600 million as counterpart funding to enable the state government access N1.4 billion European Union and UNICEF funding for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme.

The approval was sequel to the visit of the EU/UNICEF representatives on a courtesy visit to follow up on the WASH programme which had begun in two local government areas of the state.

The project will cover provision of clean water as well as toilets and other sanitation facilities in rural communities.

“This is also aimed at reducing open defecation which is a menace in the rural areas,’’ he said.

