ECWA President says FG supporting Fulani herdsmen

The President of Evangelical Church Wining All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Panya Baba has accused the Federal Government of supporting Fulani herdsmen.

Baba said that the government’s inability to end the killings by the group gives credence to the notion that it is another Boko Haram off-shoot.

“I called on Federal Government and indeed all governing authorities at State and Local Government levels, to show greater resolve and take more concrete steps in stoping the evil carnage being perpetrated by Boko Haram and those that are Fulani Jihadist herdsmen.

“Failure to rein in the prosecute these wicked men would only confirm the increasingly perceived notion that Boko Haram has rebranded themselves in form of the Fulani Jihadist herdsmen, and that they are carrying out their nefarious activities under the protection and covert support of Federal Government and its security agencies,” he added.

The clergyman said this on Saturday, June 2, 2018, during his inaugural speech after he was installed as the new ECWA President in Jos, Plateau State, Sun Newspaper reports.

Civil war

According to Baba, the continued killing of Christians in the Middle-belt region of Nigeria might lead to a civil war.

He also added that women and children have suffered hardship and persecution in the hands of radical Islamists.

Leah Sharibu

He also spoke on the continued detention of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi school girl that is being held by Boko Haram for refusing to denounce Christianity.

According to Baba, the issue might cause chaos in the country.

US Congressman on Fulani herdsmen issue

Also, a United States Congressman and senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Chris Smith has urged President Buhari to speak up against the herdsmen killings in various states across Nigeria.

Smith also expressed displeasure over the nonchalant attitude of the Nigerian government on the issue.

According to him, the killings, if not checked, will intensify as the 2019 elections draw near.

Smith also said that the United States is watching the happenings in Nigeria with keen interest.