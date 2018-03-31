Home > News > Local >

Easter: No sacrifice is too much for peace – Speaker

Speaker of Delta House of Assembly, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori

The Speaker of Delta House of Assembly, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, says no sacrifice is too much for the sustenance of prevailing peace in the country.

Oborevwori said this in his Easter message to the people of the state in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Etu, on Saturday in Asaba.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to make sacrifices for the peace of the nation by tolerating one another.

He felicitated with Christians on the Easter celebration and appealed to all to sustain the prevailing peace in the country, saying no meaningful development could take place where there was no peace.

He added that “I want to use this opportunity of the Easter celebration by Christians all over the world to call on Nigerians to sustain the prevailing peace in the country to attract more dividends of democracy.

“As a people, we must protect the interest of the state and the country always. We should always shun violence and try as much as possible to tolerate one another for the love of our dear state and country.

“Let us continue to make sacrifices for one another just as Jesus Christ did, who is the reason for this season.

“As we mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, it is my prayer that there should be peace in all parts of the state and our dear nation.

“May the celebration of the passion and death of Jesus Christ bring total renewal of God’s favour, grace and blessings in our lives and the nation.” 

