Easter: APC urges Nigerians to emulate Christ’s virtues

Bolaji Abudullahi

Malam Bolaji Abudullahi, the APC National Publicity Secretary made the call in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliations, to emulate Jesus Christ’s virtues of understanding, tolerance and sacrifice, as Christians celebrate Easter.

"The APC joins Christians in Nigeria and across the world in celebrating Easter, which commemorates the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In line with the true essence of Easter, the party urges Christians to take cognizance of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the Cross of Cavalry for our sins.

We call on all irrespective of religious affiliations to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as epitomised by his life of understanding, tolerance and sacrifice," he said.

The APC´s spokesman said that only peaceful coexistence could enable citizens to collectively achieve the Nigeria of their dreams.

He urged Nigerians to remember in their thoughts and prayers the abducted school children who were still in the captivity of terrorists as they gather around family, friends and loved ones for the Easter festivities.

Abudullahi said that the Federal Government was committed to ensuring the safe release of those that were still in captivity, and bringing lasting peace to the North-East and the country generally.

