Easter: Adeboye calls out Christians on triumphant living

  Published:
The General Overseer ( G.O) of the Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday advised Christians to emerge victorious in trying times, just as Jesus  Christ conquered death on the cross of Calvary.

Adeboye gave the advice during a sermon he delivered at the RCCG national headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos, to mark  Easter Sunday.

He said that every  Christian’s greatest sacrifice was x-rayed on Good Friday which marked the sufferings, passion and death of Jesus.

Adeboye, however, urged Christians to be steadfast and emerge victorious during pressing circumstances; same way as Jesus  when he rose from the dead.

“Let us enforce victory over every situation that is going on in our country as we celebrate the risen Christ” he said.

He urged all Christians to be bold and perceive every trying situation as a “horse” which could be divinely used in obtaining victory.

Adeboye  urged the congregation to engage in the proclamation of the gospel of Christ on earth, and herald his resurrection.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the service which lasted about four hours was also attended by several  church members.

