DSS restores Saraki's security aides after Osinbajo's intervention

The DSS had earlier withdrawn the security operatives attached to Saraki.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has restored the security aides of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

This followed a meeting between Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; DSS boss, Lawal Daura and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; at the Villa on Monday, June 4, 2018.

Saraki was relieved of the DSS operatives attached to him shortly before he was invited by the Police over alleged links to the Offa robbery.

Similarly, the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) bloc within the All Progressives Congress (APC) cancelled its meeting with Osinbajo in protest of the treatment meted out to Saraki.

Saraki is a member of nPDP, the faction which broke away from the PDP in 2013 to join forces with the APC for the 2015 general election.

The group had alleged that it was being marginalised by the APC after the party assumed power in 2015.

Saraki vs Police

Meanwhile, the Police has reversed its earlier decision to invite Saraki for questioning over his alleged link to the Offa robbery which claimed 33 lives.

The Police has asked issued Saraki a 48-hour ultimatum to respond to the allegations leveled against him by the leader of the robbery gang.

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

